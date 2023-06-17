Pete Davidson 'troubles' began as he charged with reckless driving

Pete Davidson was with girlfriend, Chase Sui, at the time of the car crash

Pete Davidson has now been formally charged with a misdemeanour count by the L.A. County District Attorney's Office for the three-month-old reckless driving case.

"We believe that Mr Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," an L.A. County District Attorney's Office representative confirmed to PEOPLE.

"Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences."

The statement continued, "In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable."

The latest development came in the wake of Saturday Night Live alum along with boo Chase Sui being involved in a car collision into a house and a fire hydrant in Beverly Hills on March 4.