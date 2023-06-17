 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson 'troubles' began as he charged with reckless driving

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Pete Davidson was with girlfriend, Chase Sui, at the time of the car crash
Pete Davidson was with girlfriend, Chase Sui, at the time of the car crash

Pete Davidson has now been formally charged with a misdemeanour count by the L.A. County District Attorney's Office for the three-month-old reckless driving case.

"We believe that Mr Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," an L.A. County District Attorney's Office representative confirmed to PEOPLE.

"Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences."

The statement continued, "In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable."

The latest development came in the wake of Saturday Night Live alum along with boo Chase Sui being involved in a car collision into a house and a fire hydrant in Beverly Hills on March 4.

More From Entertainment:

Diane Keaton asked key question to 'The Godfather's director

Diane Keaton asked key question to 'The Godfather's director
Stellan Skarsgård gushes over 'Dune' giant sets

Stellan Skarsgård gushes over 'Dune' giant sets
Priyanka Chopra celebrates mom Madhu’s birthday with adorable video montage

Priyanka Chopra celebrates mom Madhu’s birthday with adorable video montage

Harrison Ford explains why he 'won't' miss 'Indiana Jones' after end

Harrison Ford explains why he 'won't' miss 'Indiana Jones' after end
Tom Holland blames himself for mishandling Andrew Garfield's 'Spider-Man' swap

Tom Holland blames himself for mishandling Andrew Garfield's 'Spider-Man' swap
Meghan Markle not 'eager' to attend King Charles birthday after invitation snub video

Meghan Markle not 'eager' to attend King Charles birthday after invitation snub
Miriam Margolyes speaks out against 'Harry Potter'

Miriam Margolyes speaks out against 'Harry Potter'

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino branded 'old men' for 'spreading their seed'

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino branded 'old men' for 'spreading their seed'
David Fincher gets honest about 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo'

David Fincher gets honest about 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo'

Letitia Wright is ‘hopeful’ about returning to MCU as Black Panther's Shuri video

Letitia Wright is ‘hopeful’ about returning to MCU as Black Panther's Shuri

Scarlett Johansson gushes over husband Colin Jost in new interview

Scarlett Johansson gushes over husband Colin Jost in new interview
Chris Hemsworth says 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was not silly

Chris Hemsworth says 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was not silly

Harry and Meghan receive good news from Netflix video

Harry and Meghan receive good news from Netflix
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston reunite for birthday bash in Malibu video

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston reunite for birthday bash in Malibu
US tabloid targets Meghan Markle after Harry returns from UK

US tabloid targets Meghan Markle after Harry returns from UK
‘Extraction 2’ wins over fans with 21-minute-long “wild” action sequence video

‘Extraction 2’ wins over fans with 21-minute-long “wild” action sequence
If I were eligible, I'd run for president: Arnold Schwarzenegger

If I were eligible, I'd run for president: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Jennifer Aniston’s favorite indulgence on cheat days: martinis!

Jennifer Aniston’s favorite indulgence on cheat days: martinis!
Scarlett Johansson talks about 'Asteroid City' intimate scene

Scarlett Johansson talks about 'Asteroid City' intimate scene

Pixar director Peter Sohn shares journey to voice acting

Pixar director Peter Sohn shares journey to voice acting
Prince Harry will have to leave US 'if Trump ends up in the White House' video

Prince Harry will have to leave US 'if Trump ends up in the White House'