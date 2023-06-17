Rebel Wilson talks of meeting fiancée Ramona Agruma while expecting daughter

Rebel Wilson dished on how her partner Ramona Agruma came in to her life at the time she was expecting her daughter via surrogate while dishing on her experience with motherhood.

Speaking to E! News, the Pitch Perfect star revealed that her little bundle joy has started “teething” while gushing over her 7-month-old baby.

“Royce is so cute, she's teething right now," Rebel said, "So I was up at like, 4:45am this morning with her. She's the most adorable gorgeous baby."

She said that motherhood has taught her to appreciate her own mother Sue Bownds now while showering more love on her daughter.

"I really appreciate my mom a lot more, I think, by going through it and being a mother myself," the actor said, before adding of Royce, "I just want her to be awesome, and happy and healthy."

Rebel went on to talk about her fiancée and how great a help she has been ever since she welcomed her daughter via surrogacy.

"Ramona is so loving and thoughtful, and she's just such a good partner," Rebel noted. "It's kind of like she came into my life at the exact right time and then the surrogate getting pregnant and Ramona was really into that.”

She continued: “So it was kind of awesome. It just kind of came together at the right moment."

Previously, in an interview with Hollywood Life, the Senior Year star talked about being “too protective” of her daughter.

“I’m also a new mom,” the actor said, “so sometimes, I think I get a foggy brain or something, because there are so many things to think about now that I never had to think about before.”

“I’m paranoid. Mothers tell stories about their babies falling off the changing table, falling off a bed or something, and hitting their heads. And literally, we’re like, ‘Oh my God, her precious little brain!'”