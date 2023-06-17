 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Uneeba Zameer Shah

Cyclone Biparjoy dumps tonnes of trash on Pakistan beaches

By
Uneeba Zameer Shah

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

While cyclonic storm Biparjoy didn't severely hit Karachi's coastline as expected, it has left immense garbage on its beaches in Karachi, Jiwani and Keti Bandar.

The mudslides caused by the cyclone in the sea threw garbage on the seashore, while the effects of climate change, wind speed and moonlight caused storm waves.

Among the garbage seen at the beaches are large wooden planks, and massive amounts of plastic, leaving them polluted with an unpleasant stench.

However, local administration is being urged by environmental organisations to immediately remove litter from public beaches.

Sea shells blanket Pakistan's shore

Biparjoy may have subsided, but its impacts are now seen on beaches in Karach's shoreline.

Infinite oysters of the Indo-Pacific species, Atrina pectinata, separated from the rocks and washed ashore due to high waves caused by the hurricane. These are also referred to as fan shells and seven of its types are found in Pakistan.

The oysters are traded for their meat and are exported to Southeast Asian countries.

Moazzam Khan, the technical advisor of the World Wildlife Fund in Pakistan, shared the development with Geo News.

They are found along Pakistan's coastline on muddy and sandy beaches and are mostly attached to rocks.

Its shell is also the source of the black pearl — sometimes hidden inside.

The oysters are abundantly found on the beaches in Karachi's Clifton, Ibrahim Hyderi, and the creek system of the Indus Delta, while they also wash up on the beaches in Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar and Jiwani.

More From Pakistan:

Shah Mehmood Qureshi vows to stand with PTI amid exodus

Shah Mehmood Qureshi vows to stand with PTI amid exodus
12 Pakistanis identified among survivors of Greek boat tragedy, confirms FO

12 Pakistanis identified among survivors of Greek boat tragedy, confirms FO
Pakistan fishermen allowed to resume activities as cyclone Biparjoy further weakens

Pakistan fishermen allowed to resume activities as cyclone Biparjoy further weakens
Not undermining anyone, but constrained to tell truth, says Miftah in response to PM's criticism

Not undermining anyone, but constrained to tell truth, says Miftah in response to PM's criticism
Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted in threatening ECP case on June 24

Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted in threatening ECP case on June 24
Karachi weather update: How hot can it get today?

Karachi weather update: How hot can it get today?
Pakistani officer honoured with prestigious US anti-trafficking award

Pakistani officer honoured with prestigious US anti-trafficking award
No key role for PTI chief in national politics anymore: Rana Sanaullah

No key role for PTI chief in national politics anymore: Rana Sanaullah
Punjab to include Japanese language in higher education curriculum

Punjab to include Japanese language in higher education curriculum
SC laws to enable petitioners to fully convince court: AGP

SC laws to enable petitioners to fully convince court: AGP
NAB summons PTI chief again in Toshakhana case

NAB summons PTI chief again in Toshakhana case
Amendment to Election Act: Attempt to pave way for Nawaz’s participation in elections?

Amendment to Election Act: Attempt to pave way for Nawaz’s participation in elections?
Cyclone Biparjoy likely to further weaken into ‘depression’ today

Cyclone Biparjoy likely to further weaken into ‘depression’ today
Jemima Goldsmith wishes Tyrian White on her birthday

Jemima Goldsmith wishes Tyrian White on her birthday

‘Dar critic has no room in PML-N’: Asif advises Miftah to express reservation at party forum

‘Dar critic has no room in PML-N’: Asif advises Miftah to express reservation at party forum
Islamabad police register FIR of ex-principal secretary to PM Azam Khan ‘going missing’

Islamabad police register FIR of ex-principal secretary to PM Azam Khan ‘going missing’
Shehbaz asks Nawaz to return to Pakistan, become PM for fourth time

Shehbaz asks Nawaz to return to Pakistan, become PM for fourth time
Asad Rehman Gilani assumes additional charge as Nadra chief

Asad Rehman Gilani assumes additional charge as Nadra chief
Senate approves bill allowing ECP to announce election dates

Senate approves bill allowing ECP to announce election dates
Electoral rolls to be frozen after July 13, announces ECP

Electoral rolls to be frozen after July 13, announces ECP
Karachi exams to resume as cyclone Biparjoy's threat over

Karachi exams to resume as cyclone Biparjoy's threat over