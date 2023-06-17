 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Web Desk

Netizens awestruck by Hania Aamir's Turkish doppelganger

Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

A collage of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir and Turkish influencer Aleyna Öztürk Gülcü. — Instagram/haniaheheofficial/aleyle.co
A collage of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir and Turkish influencer Aleyna Öztürk Gülcü. — Instagram/haniaheheofficial/aleyle.co

Turkish influencer Aleyna Öztürk Gülcü has become the new social media sensation in Pakistan due to her striking resemblance with Pakistani starlet Hania Aamir.

Hania herself is widely adored by the fans for her cute and cheerful personality and now her lookalike has taken the internet by storm.

It was the uncanny similarities between the two that caught the netizen's attention as the viral pictures and videos of Hania's Turkish version left the people in awe.

Not only the facial features and captivating smiles, the Anaa starlet and Aleyna seem to have much in common as they both love to travel and do a lot of sharing on social media.

However, Hania's fans believe that she is the prettier one among the two.

Here is the Instagram post that garnered the most comments from Pakistan.

Have a look at the reactions:

Hania rose to prominence from a video sharing platform Dubsmash due to her stunning looks and was later cast in the film, Janaan, for her debut role.

The starlet then gained the highest popularity as she appeared in some of the highly successful drama serials. She has also worked in multiple Pakistani movies

