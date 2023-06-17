Maggi Hambling stages exhibition at Gainsborough’s House

Photograph: Graeme Robertson/The Guardian

One of the Britain’s greatest living artist Maggi Hambling’s work is being displayed in an exhibition at Gainsborough’s House. The exhibition will continue till October 29.

Talking to BBC, Maggie expressed her delight saying, “Having an exhibition at my birthplace is pretty terrific.”

The exhibition features paintings connected to suffolk’s landscape and people. She felt nervous about exhibition as she believed, "one is naked around these walls."

JAMIE NIBLOCK/BBC

Gainsborough’s house reopened last year after redevelopment and renovation costing around around £10m.

The museum is dedicated to a renowned 18th century artist. Hambling expressed that wonderful new building made exhibition pretty terrific.

JAMIE NIBLOCK/BBC

The artist remembered the time when her mother brought her to the Gainsborough’s House and she was introduced with real painting for the first time.

Hambling said, “The visit transported me to somewhere else, somewhere I wanted to be.”

The exhibition is features paintings based on artists’ experiences and portraits of her friends and mentors. A total of 30 works are on display.

While talking about her home county, she expressed, “Everything feels right here. The fog, the mud, the mist, everything.”

Responding to controversy surrounding some of her artworks, she stated “I don’t set out to be controversial, It just seems to happen.”