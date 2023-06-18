'The Idol' graphic scene vexes intimacy coordinator

The Idol is getting under the skin of many for its unabashed display of nudity

HBO's The Idol has ruffled many feathers with its excessive nudity as many became critical of The Weekend's show.

In one such instance, intimacy coordinator Marci Liroff blasted the show for allegedly taking a shot at their profession in the series.



"To be honest, I had a very visceral reaction. I was appalled," Liroff said, who referred to the scene in the series premiere where protagonist Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp) was posing nude for the album cover shoot while an intimacy coordinator was locked in the bathroom.

The 65-year-old also added that the scene in the controversial series felt like HBO was "making fun of us and the job.'

"They were using us as the butt of the joke," she told Variety.

But, the casting director lauded the studio as the first major production to hire an intimacy coordinator in the 2018 series The Deuce.

"We look at HBO as our stalwart home, so to speak, because their work with [Rodis] was so good that they made it mandatory that all projects on HBO [featuring sexually intimate scenes] must hire an intimacy coordinator. It set a standard, and many other streamers and networks have followed along," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Liroff has no connection with HBO's The Idol.