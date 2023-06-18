 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Idol' graphic scene vexes intimacy coordinator

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

The Idol is getting under the skin of many for its unabashed display of nudity
The Idol is getting under the skin of many for its unabashed display of nudity

HBO's The Idol has ruffled many feathers with its excessive nudity as many became critical of The Weekend's show.

In one such instance, intimacy coordinator Marci Liroff blasted the show for allegedly taking a shot at their profession in the series.

"To be honest, I had a very visceral reaction. I was appalled," Liroff said, who referred to the scene in the series premiere where protagonist Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp) was posing nude for the album cover shoot while an intimacy coordinator was locked in the bathroom.

The 65-year-old also added that the scene in the controversial series felt like HBO was "making fun of us and the job.'

"They were using us as the butt of the joke," she told Variety.

But, the casting director lauded the studio as the first major production to hire an intimacy coordinator in the 2018 series The Deuce.

"We look at HBO as our stalwart home, so to speak, because their work with [Rodis] was so good that they made it mandatory that all projects on HBO [featuring sexually intimate scenes] must hire an intimacy coordinator. It set a standard, and many other streamers and networks have followed along," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Liroff has no connection with HBO's The Idol.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland reflects on 'The Crowded Room' bad reviews

Tom Holland reflects on 'The Crowded Room' bad reviews
Francis Ford Coppola names his 'favourite' film from career

Francis Ford Coppola names his 'favourite' film from career
Johnny Depp opens up on Cannes in BTS video

Johnny Depp opens up on Cannes in BTS video
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of ‘Wicked’
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant: Kim, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber react to announcement

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant: Kim, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber react to announcement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's absence from big royal event triggers debate

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's absence from big royal event triggers debate
Kanye West looks upset after meeting with son and ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West looks upset after meeting with son and ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Louis charms crowd at King Charles birthday parade

Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Louis charms crowd at King Charles birthday parade
Kanye West appears in high spirits during latest outing in LA

Kanye West appears in high spirits during latest outing in LA
‘Good Times’ co-star BernNadette Stanis supports John Amos amid family feud

‘Good Times’ co-star BernNadette Stanis supports John Amos amid family feud
Harry and Meghan's financial woes may trigger fresh attacks against royals?

Harry and Meghan's financial woes may trigger fresh attacks against royals?

Bristol music festival 'Tokyo World' called off due to safety challenges

Bristol music festival 'Tokyo World' called off due to safety challenges
‘Get off my plane!’: Harrison Ford reveals his favorite movie line

‘Get off my plane!’: Harrison Ford reveals his favorite movie line

What did Kate Middleton tell her sneezing son George?

What did Kate Middleton tell her sneezing son George?

Hailee Steinfeld reveals her ambitious plans for future in Hollywood video

Hailee Steinfeld reveals her ambitious plans for future in Hollywood
Bill Simmons to share Prince Harry 'Zoom story' in next podcast

Bill Simmons to share Prince Harry 'Zoom story' in next podcast

Oscar-winning actors Olivia Colman and Samuel L Jackson team up for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

Oscar-winning actors Olivia Colman and Samuel L Jackson team up for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'
Cynthia Nixon hints 'SATC' cast had to ‘walk on eggshells’ around Kim Cattrall video

Cynthia Nixon hints 'SATC' cast had to ‘walk on eggshells’ around Kim Cattrall
'Here Lies Love': Unconventional Broadway show explores Imelda Marcos' life through music

'Here Lies Love': Unconventional Broadway show explores Imelda Marcos' life through music

Kate Middleton 'warns; her kids at King Charles birthday parade: Lip reader video

Kate Middleton 'warns; her kids at King Charles birthday parade: Lip reader
Kate Middleton, Prince William treat their sons George, Louis equally

Kate Middleton, Prince William treat their sons George, Louis equally