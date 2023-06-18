 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix surprises fans with 'The Witcher' S3 clip at Tudum

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

The Witcher clip teases mega battle awaits the series protagonists
'The Witcher clip teases mega battle awaits the series' protagonists

Netflix is charging up fans as it dropped The Witcher's season three new clip.

The fantasy series cast was present at the Tudum global fan event on Saturday, according to The Messenger.

The Geralt of Rivia lauded his fellow stars' "work, care, and effort" in adding subtleties to their roles.

The new clip unveiled at the event, featured Allan's Ciri, Chalotra's Yennefer, and Cavill's Geralt bracing for a mega battle against the odds.

The upcoming season on Netflix will see its main lead star Cavill's exit as Liam Hemsworth will take on the reins of the monster-killer character next season.

Last October, the Man of Steel star announced, "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4."

"In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

The Witcher season 3, Volume 1 will land on June 29, followed by Volume 2 on July 27 at Netflix.

More From Entertainment:

Amy Robach grows frustrated as T.J. Holmes 'dodges' commitment: report

Amy Robach grows frustrated as T.J. Holmes 'dodges' commitment: report
Kanye West was on the hunt for Aussie bride before Bianca Censori?

Kanye West was on the hunt for Aussie bride before Bianca Censori?
Tom Holland reflects on 'The Crowded Room' bad reviews

Tom Holland reflects on 'The Crowded Room' bad reviews
'The Idol' graphic scene vexes intimacy coordinator

'The Idol' graphic scene vexes intimacy coordinator
Francis Ford Coppola names his 'favourite' film from career

Francis Ford Coppola names his 'favourite' film from career
Johnny Depp opens up on Cannes in BTS video

Johnny Depp opens up on Cannes in BTS video
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of ‘Wicked’
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant: Kim, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber react to announcement

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant: Kim, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber react to announcement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's absence from big royal event triggers debate

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's absence from big royal event triggers debate
Kanye West looks upset after meeting with son and ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West looks upset after meeting with son and ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Louis charms crowd at King Charles birthday parade

Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Louis charms crowd at King Charles birthday parade
Kanye West appears in high spirits during latest outing in LA

Kanye West appears in high spirits during latest outing in LA
‘Good Times’ co-star BernNadette Stanis supports John Amos amid family feud

‘Good Times’ co-star BernNadette Stanis supports John Amos amid family feud
Harry and Meghan's financial woes may trigger fresh attacks against royals?

Harry and Meghan's financial woes may trigger fresh attacks against royals?

Bristol music festival 'Tokyo World' called off due to safety challenges

Bristol music festival 'Tokyo World' called off due to safety challenges
‘Get off my plane!’: Harrison Ford reveals his favorite movie line

‘Get off my plane!’: Harrison Ford reveals his favorite movie line

What did Kate Middleton tell her sneezing son George?

What did Kate Middleton tell her sneezing son George?

Hailee Steinfeld reveals her ambitious plans for future in Hollywood video

Hailee Steinfeld reveals her ambitious plans for future in Hollywood
Bill Simmons to share Prince Harry 'Zoom story' in next podcast

Bill Simmons to share Prince Harry 'Zoom story' in next podcast

Oscar-winning actors Olivia Colman and Samuel L Jackson team up for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

Oscar-winning actors Olivia Colman and Samuel L Jackson team up for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'
Cynthia Nixon hints 'SATC' cast had to ‘walk on eggshells’ around Kim Cattrall video

Cynthia Nixon hints 'SATC' cast had to ‘walk on eggshells’ around Kim Cattrall