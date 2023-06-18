 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Shahid Kapoor opens up how he shields his kids from fame

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Bloody Daddy
Shahid Kapoor was last seen in 'Bloody Daddy'

Shahid Kapoor recently opened up how he shields his son Zain and daughter Misha from his fame and stardom.

While talking about it on an entertainment portal, Shahid said that even though it is difficult to distant them from his stardom, but they need to have their own space and life so that they won’t grow up thinking that’s ll that matters.

 The Farzi star told Hindustan Times: “I cannot keep them away from my fame, but they need to have enough of a life which has nothing to do with this, because they are their own people.”

“They must have their own individual reality. You cannot take away the fact that their father is an actor, they should accept that.”

“They should feel proud of that, we all are proud of each other in the family - me of my mom and dad, my wife, and what she does. That’s what family is all about.”

“Instead of focusing all our energies on that one thing about having famous parents - otherwise, the children grow up thinking that’s all that matters.”

He further revealed how her daughter once asked her why people wish to take pictures with him.

“Earlier, she would ask ‘why do people want your pics daddy?’ I told her ‘I do some work, like how you watch your cartoons, songs, I also do work which people can see. So, if they like my work, they want to get a picture with me”, said the 42-year-old actor.  

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action-thriller film, Bloody Daddy, reports News 18.

More From Showbiz:

Manoj Bajpayee responds if he ever got 'jealous' with late Irrfan Khan

Manoj Bajpayee responds if he ever got 'jealous' with late Irrfan Khan
Sonam Kapoor dedicates IG post to dad Anil Kapoor on 'Father's Day'

Sonam Kapoor dedicates IG post to dad Anil Kapoor on 'Father's Day'
Rakul Preet on relationship with Jackky Bhagnani: 'I wouldn’t want to hide'

Rakul Preet on relationship with Jackky Bhagnani: 'I wouldn’t want to hide'
Kajal Aggarwal shuts down rumours of her 'quitting' film industry

Kajal Aggarwal shuts down rumours of her 'quitting' film industry

Pooja Bhatt joins Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' as contestant

Pooja Bhatt joins Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' as contestant
Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' teaser takes back viewers to '60s era': WATCH

Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' teaser takes back viewers to '60s era': WATCH
Alia Bhatt to play antagonist opposite Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone': Watch trailer

Alia Bhatt to play antagonist opposite Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone': Watch trailer
Ameesha Patel gets conditional bail in INR 3 crore 'cheque bounce case'

Ameesha Patel gets conditional bail in INR 3 crore 'cheque bounce case'
Aparshakti Khurrana writes emotional letter for late dad on 'Father's Day'

Aparshakti Khurrana writes emotional letter for late dad on 'Father's Day'
Naimal Khawar gets flak over alleged plastic surgery

Naimal Khawar gets flak over alleged plastic surgery
Netizens awestruck by Hania Aamir's Turkish doppelganger

Netizens awestruck by Hania Aamir's Turkish doppelganger
Kajal Aggarwal might step away from film industry

Kajal Aggarwal might step away from film industry
Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan' to release on OTT on THIS date

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan' to release on OTT on THIS date

Priyanka Chopra talks about importance of 'work-life balance'

Priyanka Chopra talks about importance of 'work-life balance'
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sunny Leone all set to join the show

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sunny Leone all set to join the show
Taapsee Pannu accepts that 'Bollywood camps' do exist

Taapsee Pannu accepts that 'Bollywood camps' do exist
Vijay Varma reveals playing 'joke' on mother about his marriage with Alia Bhatt

Vijay Varma reveals playing 'joke' on mother about his marriage with Alia Bhatt
Prabbhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' releases: First fans review out now

Prabbhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' releases: First fans review out now
Diana Penty to share screen for 'first time' with Amitabh Bachchan

Diana Penty to share screen for 'first time' with Amitabh Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan turned down Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan': Here's why

Abhishek Bachchan turned down Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan': Here's why
Jacqueline Fernandez receives trolls on changing 'name spelling' on Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez receives trolls on changing 'name spelling' on Instagram