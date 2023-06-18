Netflix plans to part ways with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after Spotify?

 
Streaming giant Netflix is reportedly preparing to part ways with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after Spotify ended deal with the royal couple.

According to a report by Perth Now, speculations are rife in Hollywood that Netflix may be preparing to follow Spotify in parting ways with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The publication, citing a source, said, “The relationship hasn’t always been great.

“Harry is no problem, but Meghan thinks she knows how to run Hollywood.”

The source said this despite the royals made a six-part series Harry & Meghan for Netflix last year, which became its second most-watched documentary ever.

The report further claims Netflix bosses were reportedly unhappy Meghan and Harry chose to give their bombshell first interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The source went to add, “That ruffled feathers. Some unhappy executives felt Netflix should have been given the first bite of the cherry.”

