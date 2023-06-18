 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Bill Gates, Xi Jinping hash out global health issues ahead of Blinken visit

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

The worlds richest man and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (left) met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on June 16, 2023. — Twitter/spokespersonCHN
The world's richest man and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (left) met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on June 16, 2023. — Twitter/spokespersonCHN

On his first tour to China in four years, the world's richest man and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met with Chinese President Xi Jinping following the visits of Apple's Tim Cook and Tesla's Elon Musk — days ahead of the visit of US Secretary of State Antony John Blinken.

The visits came at a time when US-China bilateral ties are severed over a number of issues including Taiwan, Chinese claims of the South China Sea, the Ukraine conflict and issues about the semiconductor industry.

Gates's primary focus on his trip is "to meet with partners who have been working on global health and development challenges" with his family's eponymous foundation for over a decade, he said on Twitter.

Gates — one of the world’s richest men — is the latest in a string of Western business leaders to visit China since the country ended strict Covid controls that essentially closed it off from the world for almost three years. 

Gates' Foundation pledged around $50 million to help Chinese efforts to battle the disease.

During the meeting, Xi told Gates that China had always placed its hopes in the American people and hoped for continued friendship between the two countries regardless of current affairs. Gates, in turn, praised China's efforts in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, setting an excellent example for the world.

The billionaire's latest visit comes at a very precarious time for US-China relations as tensions are running high over the future of advanced semiconductors and AI development, Chinese raids by officials on international companies and heightened fear of attacks on Taiwan.

Gates stepped down from his role as Microsoft chairman nearly a decade ago and left the board in 2020.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about infrastructure investment at the University of Marylands A. James Clark School of Engineering in College Park, MD, US. — Reuters/File
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about infrastructure investment at the University of Maryland's A. James Clark School of Engineering in College Park, MD, US. — Reuters/File

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced its collaboration with the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute to support Chinese efforts to fight diseases such as malaria and tuberculosis. 

The meeting comes ahead of a visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Sunday to China.

Other American business leaders, including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, SpaceX's CEO Musk, and Apple CEO Cook, have also made their way to China, citing optimism about the country's vast market and trade ties between the two economic powerhouses. 

More From World:

Eid ul Adha 2023: Saudi Supreme Court calls for Zil Hajj moon sighting today

Eid ul Adha 2023: Saudi Supreme Court calls for Zil Hajj moon sighting today
Blinken in Beijing on fence-mending mission but breakthrough unlikely

Blinken in Beijing on fence-mending mission but breakthrough unlikely
Ceasefire agreed as air strikes pummel Sudanese capital, killing 17

Ceasefire agreed as air strikes pummel Sudanese capital, killing 17
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss bilateral ties during landmark trip

Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss bilateral ties during landmark trip
Russia's Putin confirms sent nukes to Belarus as warning to West

Russia's Putin confirms sent nukes to Belarus as warning to West
Tornadoes tear apart Texas towns as millions remain exposed to super storms

Tornadoes tear apart Texas towns as millions remain exposed to super storms
World powers to weigh 'climate financing' for worst-hit poor nations

World powers to weigh 'climate financing' for worst-hit poor nations
Will Donald Trump's legal challenges let him land in White House for 3rd term?

Will Donald Trump's legal challenges let him land in White House for 3rd term?
Uganda school attack death toll jumps to 41

Uganda school attack death toll jumps to 41
Ohio father Chad Doerman plans, kills three young sons in cold blood

Ohio father Chad Doerman plans, kills three young sons in cold blood
British-Pakistani diplomat awarded MBE in King's Birthday Honours list

British-Pakistani diplomat awarded MBE in King's Birthday Honours list
Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg dies at 92

Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg dies at 92
Strongest earthquake in France since 2019 hits western regions

Strongest earthquake in France since 2019 hits western regions
Nusrat Choudhury becomes first Muslim female federal judge in US history

Nusrat Choudhury becomes first Muslim female federal judge in US history
Devastating tornado wreaks havoc in Perryton, Texas

Devastating tornado wreaks havoc in Perryton, Texas
Macron welcomes MBS, urges strong stance against Russia

Macron welcomes MBS, urges strong stance against Russia
Apple employee quits over alleged Islamophobia, mental harassment

Apple employee quits over alleged Islamophobia, mental harassment
Orange alert: Beijing in virtual lockdown as temperatures melt records

Orange alert: Beijing in virtual lockdown as temperatures melt records
Pope Francis back in papal business after intestinal surgery

Pope Francis back in papal business after intestinal surgery
Deadly bus accident claims 15 lives in Manitoba, Canada

Deadly bus accident claims 15 lives in Manitoba, Canada
Global cybersecurity breach: US federal agencies targeted by hackers

Global cybersecurity breach: US federal agencies targeted by hackers