 
Geo News

Blaze at Mexico store kills 23, including children

Most deaths appeared to have been from inhalation of toxic gases, says official

By
Reuters
|

November 02, 2025

    Smoke from a fire rises out of a shoe warehouse near Zocalo in Mexico City, Mexico November 16, 2023. — Reuters
    Smoke from a fire rises out of a shoe warehouse near Zocalo in Mexico City, Mexico November 16, 2023. — Reuters
    • Governor Durazo orders probe; children among the dead.
    • President Sheinbaum sends aid teams, offers condolences.
    • Cause of the fire, now doused, still unclear.

    MEXICO CITY:  A festive holiday weekend turned tragic for families in northwestern Mexico on Saturday when a deadly blaze engulfed a discount store in the city centre of Hermosillo, killing at least 23 people and injuring a dozen.

    Mexico is celebrating the Day of the Dead this weekend with colourful festivities in which families honour and remember deceased loved ones.

    Advertisement

    "I have ordered a thorough and transparent investigation to clarify the causes of the accident," Alfonso Durazo, governor of the state of Sonora, home to the city, said in a video on social media, adding that children were among the victims.

    Most of the deaths appeared to have been from inhalation of toxic gases, said Gustavo Salas, the state's attorney general, citing its forensic medical service.

    "My heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives," President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a post on X, adding that she had directed support teams to be sent to help victims' families and the injured.

    Sonora's Red Cross said its 40 staff and 10 ambulances joined in the effort, making six trips to the hospital.

    The cause of the fire, now doused, was still unclear, though some media blamed an electrical failure. City officials said the store, part of the popular discount chain Waldo's, was not the target of an attack.

    The chief of the city's firefighters said it was still being investigated whether there was an explosion.

    Advertisement
    Indian temple stampede kills nine, injures several
    Indian temple stampede kills nine, injures several
    UAE first five-star luxury train set to roll out in 2028
    UAE first five-star luxury train set to roll out in 2028
    Canada's Carney says he apologised to Trump over Reagan ad
    Canada's Carney says he apologised to Trump over Reagan ad
    As guns fall silent, Gazans find newly reopened banks with no cash
    As guns fall silent, Gazans find newly reopened banks with no cash
    Unexploded bombs sow fear among Gazans under fragile truce
    Unexploded bombs sow fear among Gazans under fragile truce
    Men shot by hundreds, disappeared after ‘Sudanese city falls to paramilitaries'
    Men shot by hundreds, disappeared after ‘Sudanese city falls to paramilitaries'
    'Potential terrorist attack' thwarted in Michigan: FBI chief
    'Potential terrorist attack' thwarted in Michigan: FBI chief
    White House tightens journalists' access around senior communications aides
    White House tightens journalists' access around senior communications aides