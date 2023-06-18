 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Sam Pang all set to host the 2023 Logie Awards

Comedian Sam Pang is all set to host the 2023 Logie Awards, which will be held in Sydney in July for the first time after 1986.

“It's a huge honour to be asked to host the Logies and while it will be weird not having a buzzer or beer in front of me, hopefully I'm up to the challenge,” said the 49-year-old.

Pang added, “I feel very lucky to be a part of this industry and can't wait for July 30 in Sydney to celebrate Australian television on its night of nights and guide viewers at home through the entire four-hour broadcast.”

Back in 2022, Pang was selected as host for 2023 after he appeared at the last year’s event to accept his Logie award for most popular actress on behalf of his pal Kitty Flanagan in her absence.

After accepting the award, Pang compared the experience to the 1973 Oscars, stating, “Kitty would be mortified she's won this award considering all the nominees, she'll be happy to know it wasn't a very popular win in the room.”

“Firstly, I just wanted to say I had a small part in season one of Fisk, this will be the first time a speech was longer than the role. Not invited back for season two, but that doesn't matter,” explained Pang.

Speaking of choosing Pang as a host, Seven Network's Chief Content Officer: Entertainment Programming, Angus Ross, added, “We are thrilled audiences will get even more of Sam Pang on Seven as he steers the ship across the whole night with his genuine affection for the industry, past and present, alongside his trademark humour.”

