entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Web Desk

Blake Lively starring ‘It Ends With Us’ hits a snag amid WGA strike

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Blake Lively starring ‘It Ends With Us’ joins the list of projects halted due to the striking entertainment writers of Hollywood
According to Deadline, the filming of It Ends With Us, which is directed by Justin Baldoni and stars Blake Lively, has been suspended until the Writers Guild of America strike is resolved.

The crew members working on the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's popular romance novel, which was being filmed in New Jersey, were informed about the production shutdown through an email from Wayfarer Studios and Justin Baldoni, who is 39 years old and also stars in the film alongside Blake Lively.

"Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the lost days we have experienced due to picketing, we must make the difficult decision to temporarily shut down production," the email reportedly read. "We want to express our deepest gratitude for your incredible patience and unwavering dedication throughout this challenging period.”

According to Deadline, the decision to halt production was made when less than half of the movie had been filmed.

The reason for the shutdown was because the co-financing status of Wayfarer Studios did not meet the WGA guidelines, making it unacceptable for the Writers Guild of America.

Published in 2016, Hoover's novel narrates the tale of Lily Bloom, a young woman in search of a new beginning. She falls in love with a doctor named Ryle Kincaid, but upon reconnecting with an old flame, she discovers Ryle's troubled past.

