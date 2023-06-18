Sharon Amos’ GoFundMe page taken down as dad John Amos alleges elder abuse

John Amos recently accused his daughter Sharon of elder abuse against him, leading to the removal of her GoFundMe page

Earlier this week, Good Times actor John Amos claimed that his daughter Sharon had made him a target of elder abuse, leading to the removal of her GoFundMe page that she had created to fund his expenses.

The GoFundMe page created to support John after allegations of elder abuse and financial exploitation was no longer accessible as of Sunday morning. The campaign had already raised more than $13,000 of its $500,000 goal by Thursday.

Shannon had claimed on Instagram that John called her in distress from a Memphis hospital and was hanging by a thread due to elder abuse by a trusted caregiver.

John, 83, however, accused Shannon herself of the elder abuse in a video shared on social media by his son, K.C. Amos.

“She would be the primary suspect — if you would,” John alleged in a video filmed from a hospital bed. “… she’s the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to. It’s definitely a case of elderly abuse.”

John then released a statement through PEOPLE, that said: "To all of my fans, I want to share this video with you to show you that I am not in the distressed condition as described in the GoFundMe page.”

"I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life," John revealed. "... I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations.”

“My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time,” the actor concluded.