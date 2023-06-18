Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle to shine alongside Johnny Depp, Rihanna, Jenifer Lawrence?

Meghan Markle does not seem to stop achieving her goals as she's planning to become a megastar after being axed by audio streaming service Spotify.

Prince Harry's wife is reportedly on the brink of singing a deal with a French fashion house Dior to become the face of the company alongside stars such as Johnny Depp, Rihanna and Jenifer Lawrence.

If the Duchess of Sussex accepts the deal, she could reportedly be on par with the £15 million handed to Depp to remain the face of its men's fragrance Sauvage.

It's not surprising if the former Suits star, who has been a fan of its fashion for years, were to sign with the designer. Two years ago, she carried a monogrammed version of the iconic Lady Dior bag to a Global Citizen concert in New York.

Meghan is on her way to become the world's highest-paid influencer. She could bounce back bigger than ever after striking the deal.

She would be a big challenge to Cindy Crawford and JLo's beauty lines and could rival Kim Kardashian's Dolce & Gabbana campaign if she becomes part of the fashion giant.

Harry's wife was dealt a blow by audio giant Spotify earlier this week after it was announced that they would not be renewing her podcast Archetypes for a second season following a 'mutual' decision - a move that could see Meghan and Prince Harry lose $10 million.

She could be 'worth hundreds of millions of dollars' after signing the deal. it could even rival the revenue Kim Kardashian has brought in over the years through her partnership with Dolce & Gabanna - which saw her paid $47 million for simply wearing the designer on her wedding day.