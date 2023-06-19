Gal Gadot weighs in on 'Fast & Furious' comeback

Gal Gadot's surprise entry in 'Fast X' shocked fans

Gal Gadot is doubling the tease about his character's return in Fast X from supposed death.

During an interview with Total Film, the Wonder Woman actor revealed what made her return to the franchise.

"Fast was the first feature I'd ever done as an actress. They were the ones to give me my first opportunity, my first break in Hollywood. And I'm forever grateful for that. And they're a community. They're like family. We still keep in touch. They have a special place in my heart, and it's very exciting," she added.

Meanwhile, along with Gadot, Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs also made her comeback in the franchise.

According to the reports, the former WWE star will lead a new spinoff film which will release in 2024.

Meanwhile, Fast & Furious is set to end with Fast X: Part 2 in 2025.

In other news, Fast X was a roaring success, which led franchise leader Vin Diesel to reveal several spinoffs, including a female-led one in the offing.

During a chat with Variety, the 55-year-old said, "I started developing the female spinoff…in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs."