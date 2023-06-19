When is Eid ul Adha in US, Canada, UK, and Gulf nations?

A representational image of people embracing each other after Eid prayers. — AFP/File

The crescent moon for Zil Hajj was not seen in Britain on Sunday night; therefore, Britons will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 29.

The first day of the Islamic month will fall on June 20 (Tuesday) in the UK, and the day of Arafah — considered one of the holiest in Islam — will be Wednesday (June 28).

However, most Muslims in America and Canada, who follow the Muslim calendar, will celebrate Eid ul Adha on June 28.

In Brunei, Indonesia, Japan, Morroco, Singapore, and Malaysia, Eid will fall on Thursday, June 29.

Saudi Arabia, Oman

In Saudi Arabia, the crescent moon was sighted on Sunday, making June 19 (Monday) the first day of the month.

The day of Arafah will be June 27(Tuesday), while the first day of Eid ul Adha will be celebrated June 28 (Wednesday) in the kingdom.

The UAE will also announce the crescent sighting today. Typically, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and some other Gulf countries mark Eid ul Fitr and Eid ul Adha on the same days.

The Dubai Government, last week, announced Eid ul Adha holiday and Arafat Day for the public sector.

According to the government's Department of Human Resources, the holiday will begin on Zil Hajj 9 to 12.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs in Oman has declared that Eid ul Adha will commence on Wednesday, June 28.