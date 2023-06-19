 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Priscilla Presley sets record straight amid feud rumours with Riley Keough

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Priscilla Presley set the record straight about her relationship with granddaughter, Riley Keough, amid their settlement over Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland estate.

Last month, the two came to a settlement over Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland estate, of which Riley is now the sole owner.

Priscilla filed the declaration in support of a motion that would seal the petition Riley previously filed to approve the pair’s settlement agreement. In a declaration filed last week in Los Angeles, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley, 78, expressed her happiness with the settlement agreement she and Keough, 34, came to last month, via People Magazine.

“My daughter’s passing was both devastating and heartbreaking,” she wrote. “We have learned that the fans realise that we are ‘Just a Family.’ Elvis would be proud and his and Lisa’s wishes are what are most important to all of us.”

Priscilla continued, “My granddaughter, through her counsel, along with my team worked diligently and tirelessly to resolve all misunderstandings as a family.”

Moreover, she mentioned that the petition filed in January, two weeks after the passing of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, was “misconstrued” as “a ‘fight’ over my beloved daughter’s trust.”

The lawsuit which was first filed by Priscilla, challenged the legitimacy of the 2016 amendment in her late daughter’s will that left Riley in-charge and ousted her and business manager Barry Siegel as trustees. However, she added that this was not her intent.

Moreover, she fired the law firm that filed the petition. She said her goal in filing her declaration was to “resolve all potential uncertainty” surrounding the interpretation of the Trust.

Lisa Marie was the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, to whom Priscilla was married from 1967 to 1973. Lisa Marie shared daughter Riley with ex-husband Danny Keough and she also has two twin daughters, Harper and Finley, 14, with ex-husband, Michael Lockwood.

To settle anymore feud rumours, Priscilla also shared a photo with all three of her granddaughters, following the graduation of the twins from middle school.

Following the settlement, Riley was noticeably missing at the graduation of twin sisters’ while Priscilla attended. However, it was later revealed the ceremony in Calabasas, California, was the same day as Riley attended Dior’s fashion show in Mexico City.

In a carousel posted on to Instagram, the Daisy Jones & the Six star shared highlights from the show. Under the post, Priscilla then took to the comment section to write, “Absolutely Beautiful,” along with a loved-up emoji.

More From Entertainment:

Dylan Sprouse strikes funny poses in first post with fiancée Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse strikes funny poses in first post with fiancée Barbara Palvin
Jennifer Lopez drops loved-up tribute for Ben Affleck on Father’s Day

Jennifer Lopez drops loved-up tribute for Ben Affleck on Father’s Day
King Charles reminds Prince William of ‘precious’ family moments with Harry video

King Charles reminds Prince William of ‘precious’ family moments with Harry
Rihanna gushes over A$AP Rocky on Father's Day

Rihanna gushes over A$AP Rocky on Father's Day
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello not dating anymore, source reveals

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello not dating anymore, source reveals

Robert Downey Jr. talks ‘Downey’s Dream Cars’ collaboration with kids

Robert Downey Jr. talks ‘Downey’s Dream Cars’ collaboration with kids
Chris Hemsworth addresses ‘random run-in’ with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Chris Hemsworth addresses ‘random run-in’ with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Royal photographer shares true feelings for taking Prince William’s Father’s Day portrait

Royal photographer shares true feelings for taking Prince William’s Father’s Day portrait
Priyanka Chopra drops sweet Father’s Day tribute for Nick Jonas: ‘Thank you for being ours’

Priyanka Chopra drops sweet Father’s Day tribute for Nick Jonas: ‘Thank you for being ours’
Hilary Duff makes a special Father’s Day tribute to husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff makes a special Father’s Day tribute to husband Matthew Koma
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker feel their pregnancy is ‘complete miracle’

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker feel their pregnancy is ‘complete miracle’
Mads Mikkelsen counts blessings on 'Indiana Jones 5' part

Mads Mikkelsen counts blessings on 'Indiana Jones 5' part
Gal Gadot on 'Fast & Furious': 'They're like family'

Gal Gadot on 'Fast & Furious': 'They're like family'
Kourtney Kardashian fans slam 'pregnancy reveal' doubters

Kourtney Kardashian fans slam 'pregnancy reveal' doubters
Olivia Colman was 'desperate' for Marvel role: Here's why

Olivia Colman was 'desperate' for Marvel role: Here's why
'Extraction 2' Sandro character spoils movie, fans complain

'Extraction 2' Sandro character spoils movie, fans complain
Prince William 'non-answer' over opening Palace for homeless: 'I push it'

Prince William 'non-answer' over opening Palace for homeless: 'I push it'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'defrost' Royal hurt with 'shoots of growth' strategy video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'defrost' Royal hurt with 'shoots of growth' strategy
Queen Camilla 'frowned' over King Charles horse 'complaint' about Trooping the Colour video

Queen Camilla 'frowned' over King Charles horse 'complaint' about Trooping the Colour
Michael Shannon declined 'Star Wars', but why?

Michael Shannon declined 'Star Wars', but why?

King Charles goes 'classy' in tribute to Prince Harry on 'Father's Day' video

King Charles goes 'classy' in tribute to Prince Harry on 'Father's Day'