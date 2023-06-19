Verdict reserved on petitions challenging SC judgments review law

Justice Ijazul Ahsan (left), CJP Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar (right). — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday reserved the verdict on petitions challenging the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023 after arguments were completed from both sides.



A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the petitions challenging the vires of the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023.

Ghulam Mohiuddin, Zaman Khan Vardak and the Jurists Foundation, through its CEO Riaz Hanif Rahi, had challenged the vires of the Act.

More to follow...