Kendall Jenner shares heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Caitlyn Jenner

Kendall Jenner shared her heartwarming tribute to Caitlyn Jenner in celebration of Father's Day by sharing a number of sweet throwback photos on her Instagram stories on Sunday.

The 818 Tequila founder, 27, who recently enjoyed a casual lunch date with rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny, first shared three snaps of the former Olympic athlete, 73, showing off her water skiing skills in the past.

Towards the top of the first post, the supermodel sweetly penned, 'father's day,' followed by a white heart emoji and tagged Caitlyn.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum welcomed Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie, with ex-wife, Kris Jenner, during the course of their marriage which lasted from 1991 until their divorce was finalized in 2015.

Kris Jenner also jumped to her main Instagram page to share a tribute to 'all of the fathers in our lives.' 

