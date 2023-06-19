 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Zil Hajj moon sighted in Pakistan, Eid ul Adha to fall on June 29

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.is addressing the media in this still taken from a video on June 19, Monday. — YouTube/GeoNews
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.is addressing the media in this still taken from a video on June 19, Monday. — YouTube/GeoNews
  • First day of Zil Hajj to fall on June 20 (tomorrow).
  • Testimonies of moon sighting received from various cities: Maulana Azad.
  • Decision announced following Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced the sighting of Zil Hajj moon in Pakistan meaning that Eid ul Adha will be celebrated across the country on June 29 (Thursday).

The decision was announced after the moon sighting committee met under the chairmanship of  Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

The testimonies of moon sighting were received from various cities including Karachi, Lahore and others, the Ruet-e-Hilal committee chairman said.

Representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Department of Meteorology, and Ministry of Science and Technology also attended the meeting.

The decision was also announced after taking input from zonal committees of Ruet-e-Hilal that had met in their respective cities.

The first Zil Hajj will be observed on June 20 (tomorrow), and Eid ul Adha will be celebrated in the country on June 29 (Thursday).

The Met Office, earlier said that the birth of the moon was expected on June 18 at 9:37pm, which could be sighted on June 19.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon.

A day earlier, the crescent moon for Zil Hajj was sighted in Saudi Arabia and the first day of the month is being observed today (June 19).

The day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Tuesday (June 27) while the first day of Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday (June 28) in the kingdom.

More From Pakistan:

'No political differences with PML-N': Bilawal

'No political differences with PML-N': Bilawal

After meeting in jail, Shujaat hints at Elahi’s departure from PTI

After meeting in jail, Shujaat hints at Elahi’s departure from PTI
PM Shehbaz hails China for supporting Pakistan during tough economic times

PM Shehbaz hails China for supporting Pakistan during tough economic times
PTI’s Shehryar Afridi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

PTI’s Shehryar Afridi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand
PPP's Murtaza Wahab sworn in as Karachi mayor

PPP's Murtaza Wahab sworn in as Karachi mayor
Pakistan likely to witness 'heatwave-like' conditions this week

Pakistan likely to witness 'heatwave-like' conditions this week
MNA Ali Wazir 'arrested' again months after release from Karachi jail

MNA Ali Wazir 'arrested' again months after release from Karachi jail
Left to die by Greece coastguards, Pakistan survivors say boat was deliberately sunk video

Left to die by Greece coastguards, Pakistan survivors say boat was deliberately sunk
Verdict reserved on petitions challenging SC judgments review law

Verdict reserved on petitions challenging SC judgments review law
Pakistan observes national day of mourning over Greek boat tragedy

Pakistan observes national day of mourning over Greek boat tragedy
FIA offloaded 19,000 Pakistanis suspected of illegal immigration in 2022 video

FIA offloaded 19,000 Pakistanis suspected of illegal immigration in 2022
PDM coalition is 'practically dead': Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PDM coalition is 'practically dead': Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Najam Saqib audio leaks: IHC gives AGP 4 weeks to answer questions

Najam Saqib audio leaks: IHC gives AGP 4 weeks to answer questions
Sindh CM directs authorities to expedite work at Malir Expressway

Sindh CM directs authorities to expedite work at Malir Expressway
PM Shehbaz moves to address PPP’s concerns on budget

PM Shehbaz moves to address PPP’s concerns on budget
Scenic tourist spots in KP get international recognition

Scenic tourist spots in KP get international recognition
When is Eid ul Adha in Pakistan? Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Zil Hajj moon today

When is Eid ul Adha in Pakistan? Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Zil Hajj moon today
Pakistani migrant's final call home foretold Greek shipwreck

Pakistani migrant's final call home foretold Greek shipwreck
Greece boat disaster: Pakistan to observe day of mourning today

Greece boat disaster: Pakistan to observe day of mourning today
Greece boat tragedy: Key 'human trafficker' arrested in Sheikhupura

Greece boat tragedy: Key 'human trafficker' arrested in Sheikhupura
TTP commander among three terrorists killed in Dara Adam Khel IBO

TTP commander among three terrorists killed in Dara Adam Khel IBO