Zil Hajj moon sighted in Pakistan, Eid ul Adha to fall on June 29

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.is addressing the media in this still taken from a video on June 19, Monday. — YouTube/GeoNews

First day of Zil Hajj to fall on June 20 (tomorrow).

Testimonies of moon sighting received from various cities: Maulana Azad.

Decision announced following Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced the sighting of Zil Hajj moon in Pakistan meaning that Eid ul Adha will be celebrated across the country on June 29 (Thursday).



The decision was announced after the moon sighting committee met under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

The testimonies of moon sighting were received from various cities including Karachi, Lahore and others, the Ruet-e-Hilal committee chairman said.



Representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Department of Meteorology, and Ministry of Science and Technology also attended the meeting.

The decision was also announced after taking input from zonal committees of Ruet-e-Hilal that had met in their respective cities.

The first Zil Hajj will be observed on June 20 (tomorrow), and Eid ul Adha will be celebrated in the country on June 29 (Thursday).

The Met Office, earlier said that the birth of the moon was expected on June 18 at 9:37pm, which could be sighted on June 19.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon.

A day earlier, the crescent moon for Zil Hajj was sighted in Saudi Arabia and the first day of the month is being observed today (June 19).

The day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Tuesday (June 27) while the first day of Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday (June 28) in the kingdom.