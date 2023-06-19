 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Leigh-Anne Pinnock breaks silence on Little Mix feud rumors: ‘They’re my girls’

Monday Jun 19, 2023


Leigh-Anne Pinnock has addressed the rumors of a feud within Little Mix and hinted at a possible reunion during her recent statement on Monday.

The group had announced an indefinite hiatus from touring together in 2021, as each member decided to focus on their solo careers.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall continued to perform as a trio after Jesy Nelson's departure three years ago and appeared to be very close.

However, fans were concerned that the three women were drifting apart as Perrie was absent for some of Leigh-Anne's recent milestones, including her wedding.

During her appearance on Heart FM, Leigh-Anne clarified the situation and confirmed that the group was still very close. She stated that the girls were "so tight" and had a familial bond like "sisters."

Host Amanda Holden asked Leigh-Anne if she feels nervous to be the first one from the group to release solo music, to which she replied, “It’s bizarre,” and that she expects them to “pop out from somewhere” and join her.

Amanda then said: “It’s typical of most iconic bands they sort of all go away, all produce their own music then there’s an amazing tour about five years later when they all get back together again.”

With her answer, Leigh-Anne set the record straight on the feud rumors and reassured fans that the group is ever closer: “We’re so tight, they are my girls and they’re always gonna be my sisters, so of course we’re gonna do a reunion, how would we not?”

