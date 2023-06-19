 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Prince William, Kate Middleton steal show as they join King Charles for historic ceremony

Kate Middleton and Prince William turned heads as they joined King Charles III at St George's Chapel to attend the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony.

The Prince of Wales was all smiles as he took part in an annual royal tradition for the first time as heir to the throne, looking stunning in ostrich feather hats.

Kate Middleton adoringly stared her cute husband to show her love for him. William was all excited and smiling as a fresh graduate does after showing his academic excellence.

Catherine, Princess of Wales waved as she joined the King and Queen to attend the event. Kate dazzled in a hat complete with white ostrich and black heron feathers as well as a dark blue velvet robe.

Garter Day takes place every June with a grand procession of the knights at Windsor Castle accompanied by a marching band and Officers of the Order. 

The day begins with the monarch formally investing any new Companions with the Order's insignia in the Throne Room of Windsor Castle — this year, those new members are Baroness Ashton of Upholland GCMG and the Lord Patten of Barnes CH. 

The members and officers attend a lunch hosted by the sovereign, and then all process on foot to a service in St. George's Chapel for a short service where new Companions are installed.

Following King Charles, who was leading the family in the walk for the first time as monarch, senior royals processed to St. George’s Chapel watched by hundreds of well-wishers gathered on the castle's lawns.

Among those in the procession, for her first time as Queen, was Camilla, 75. Other prominent knights, like the former U.K. prime ministers, made up the rest.

Prince Andrew was notably absent from the outing even though he is a member of the order. King Charles's younger brother he has been barred from taking a public role for the last two years. However, The Duke of York is thought to be joining the lunch and reception at the castle after the service.

