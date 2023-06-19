 
menu menu menu
sports
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan football team issued Indian visas for SAFF CUP

By
Faizan Lakhani

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Pakistan football team will now travel to Bangalore through best available flight option. — Twitter/@TheRealPFF
Pakistan football team will now travel to Bangalore through best available flight option. — Twitter/@TheRealPFF
  • Pakistan team scheduled to take on hosts India on the opening day.
  • Administrative delays resulted in delay in issuance of visas.
  • Operation department is working to make travel arrangements: source.

KARACHI: Pakistan football team has finally got the visas to travel to India for South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship Cup scheduled to start from June 21 (Wednesday).

Pakistan football team will now travel to Bangalore through best available flight option.

The SAFF Championship will start in Bangalore from June 21 with Pakistan team scheduled to take on archrivals and hosts India on the opening day at 7:30pm.

Pakistan team was earlier scheduled to land in India on Sunday but their departure from Mauritius was delayed to visa issues.

They were in Mauritius to participate in four-nation tournament also involving Kenya and Djibouti.

The management of Pakistan football team had applied for Indian visa through the embassy in Mauritius and were expecting the process to be completed by Saturday.

However, administrative delays resulted in delay in issuance of visas to Pakistan football team.

The Pakistan Football Federation has confirmed that visas were issued on Monday evening and the team is now looking forward to travel to India as soon as possible.

A source in PFF confirmed that the operation department is working to find best possible options to make travel arrangements.

The source confirmed that option to reschedule the much-anticipated Pakistan vs India game in SAFF Cup can be used only if Pakistan team fails to reach Bangalore by Tuesday night.

This will be 2nd visit by a Pakistani team to India in less than six months. In February 2023, Pakistan squash team travelled to Chennai to participate in Asian junior championship.

More From Sports:

Zim Afro T10: Lahore Qalandars acquire franchise in Zimbabwean league

Zim Afro T10: Lahore Qalandars acquire franchise in Zimbabwean league
Here's how much Virat Kohli earns from matches, brand endorsements

Here's how much Virat Kohli earns from matches, brand endorsements
Pakistani footballers may get Indian visa for SAFF today

Pakistani footballers may get Indian visa for SAFF today
Pakistan's first women to cross Haramosh La

Pakistan's first women to cross Haramosh La
Verstappen equals Senna's record with Canadian Grand Prix win

Verstappen equals Senna's record with Canadian Grand Prix win
Murray clinches second ATP Challenger title in Wimbledon preparation

Murray clinches second ATP Challenger title in Wimbledon preparation
Ashes 2023: Australia dominate in rain-interrupted day 3 at Edgbaston

Ashes 2023: Australia dominate in rain-interrupted day 3 at Edgbaston
Brazilian national team wears all-black kit in anti-racism campaign

Brazilian national team wears all-black kit in anti-racism campaign
Five-nation basketball tournament: Pakistan thump Bangladesh to qualify for semis

Five-nation basketball tournament: Pakistan thump Bangladesh to qualify for semis
Moeen Ali fined 25% match fees for breaching ICC rule

Moeen Ali fined 25% match fees for breaching ICC rule
Former footballer Shumaila Sattar sent to jail over Jinnah House attack

Former footballer Shumaila Sattar sent to jail over Jinnah House attack
Pakistan football team's participation in SAFF Championship uncertain

Pakistan football team's participation in SAFF Championship uncertain
Mohammad Haris aims to play all three formats like Rishabh Pant

Mohammad Haris aims to play all three formats like Rishabh Pant

Abdul Razzak spills beans on veteran cricketers' income

Abdul Razzak spills beans on veteran cricketers' income
WATCH: Super excited Speed fanboys in meetup with Ronaldo video

WATCH: Super excited Speed fanboys in meetup with Ronaldo
Pakistan's trip to India for SAFF Cup hangs in balance

Pakistan's trip to India for SAFF Cup hangs in balance
Canadian soccer icon Atiba Hutchinson to bow out after Nations League final

Canadian soccer icon Atiba Hutchinson to bow out after Nations League final
Sainz's three-place grid drop shakes up Canadian GP starting positions

Sainz's three-place grid drop shakes up Canadian GP starting positions
Toulouse snatch victory from La Rochelle in thrilling top 14 final

Toulouse snatch victory from La Rochelle in thrilling top 14 final
Verstappen claims sixth pole of season at Canadian Grand Prix

Verstappen claims sixth pole of season at Canadian Grand Prix
Andy Murray advances to second consecutive grass-court final at Nottingham Open

Andy Murray advances to second consecutive grass-court final at Nottingham Open