 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pakistan arrests 'key smuggler' linked to Greece boat capsize

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Two cops stand with the arrested suspect in a police station. — Twitter/ @OfficialDPRPP
Two cops stand with the arrested suspect in a police station. — Twitter/ @OfficialDPRPP

  • Police say they are fully cooperating with FIA in investigations.
  • FIA forms teams Lahore, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Rawalpindi.
  • Hundreds of migrants drown in Mediterranean off Peloponnese.

LAHORE: The "key smuggler" involved in the unfortunate incident of a boat capsizing off the Greek coast has been arrested, the police said Tuesday, as families of the deceased seek justice from authorities.

"Prime suspect in Greek shipwreck and human smuggling arrested in Vehari police operation," Punjab Inspector General Usman Anwar said in a statement released from the Punjab Police's account on Twitter.

As per the details shared by the police, the suspect was arrested after 24-hour long action by Vehari police.

It said that the provincial police department was fully cooperating with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest more suspects and their investigations.

Expanding the scope of its investigation into the Greece shipwreck incident, the FIA has formed teams in major cities, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, to bring the human traffickers to justice.

FIA DG, while chairing a meeting, directed officials to complete the investigations against the human traffickers in connection with the Greece shipwreck at the earliest.

The meeting was told that three inquiries and six FIRs had been lodged against more than 20 human traffickers, so far, while five human smugglers had also been arrested from Gujrat, Gujranwala and Lahore.

An ill-fated fishing trawler loaded with hundreds of migrants capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Peloponnese last week.

Authorities in Europe still have no clear idea how many people were aboard the boat when it sank — estimates range from 400 to over 700 — but likely hundreds came from Pakistan, and many from Azad Jammu Kashmir. As per the foreign media reports, 80 people have died and hundreds were still missing.

The United Nations Human Rights office said in a statement on Sunday that at least 500 people were still missing and that dozens of people were known to have perished. 

A good number of women and children were among the missing persons in the "horrific trage­dy". The ferry boat was carrying up to 750 people that went down 50 nautical miles off Pylos in southern Greece, it further said.

Pakistani survivors on the ill-fated boat that capsised off the Greece coast have blamed Greek coastguards for the incident, saying the ship — carrying hundreds of people — was deliberately sunk and no rescue was provided.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan to raise coast guard behaviour with Greece

Pakistan to raise coast guard behaviour with Greece
Who was on board missing Titanic submersible?

Who was on board missing Titanic submersible?
Greek shipwreck: 8 survivors paid Rs18.7m to 'human smugglers'

Greek shipwreck: 8 survivors paid Rs18.7m to 'human smugglers'
PTI blasts Asad Umar after he criticised party chief's policies

PTI blasts Asad Umar after he criticised party chief's policies
Senate chairman perks: PPP senator calls for revisiting private member bill, terms it 'bad signal'

Senate chairman perks: PPP senator calls for revisiting private member bill, terms it 'bad signal'
Three international flights skip customs at Karachi Airport

Three international flights skip customs at Karachi Airport
Greece boat disaster: FIA constitutes teams to arrest human traffickers

Greece boat disaster: FIA constitutes teams to arrest human traffickers
'No political differences with PML-N': Bilawal

'No political differences with PML-N': Bilawal

After meeting in jail, Shujaat hints at Elahi’s departure from PTI

After meeting in jail, Shujaat hints at Elahi’s departure from PTI
Zil Hajj moon sighted in Pakistan, Eid ul Adha to fall on June 29

Zil Hajj moon sighted in Pakistan, Eid ul Adha to fall on June 29
PM Shehbaz hails China for supporting Pakistan during tough economic times

PM Shehbaz hails China for supporting Pakistan during tough economic times
PTI’s Shehryar Afridi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

PTI’s Shehryar Afridi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand
PPP's Murtaza Wahab sworn in as Karachi mayor

PPP's Murtaza Wahab sworn in as Karachi mayor
Pakistan likely to witness 'heatwave-like' conditions this week

Pakistan likely to witness 'heatwave-like' conditions this week
MNA Ali Wazir 'arrested' again months after release from Karachi jail

MNA Ali Wazir 'arrested' again months after release from Karachi jail
Left to die by Greece coastguards, Pakistan survivors say boat was deliberately sunk video

Left to die by Greece coastguards, Pakistan survivors say boat was deliberately sunk
Verdict reserved on petitions challenging SC judgments review law

Verdict reserved on petitions challenging SC judgments review law
Pakistan observes national day of mourning over Greek boat tragedy

Pakistan observes national day of mourning over Greek boat tragedy
FIA offloaded 19,000 Pakistanis suspected of illegal immigration in 2022 video

FIA offloaded 19,000 Pakistanis suspected of illegal immigration in 2022
PDM coalition is 'practically dead': Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PDM coalition is 'practically dead': Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Najam Saqib audio leaks: IHC gives AGP 4 weeks to answer questions

Najam Saqib audio leaks: IHC gives AGP 4 weeks to answer questions