Prince William celebrates 41st birthday tomorrow

Prince William will celebrate his 41st birthday on Wednesday, June 21, his first since becoming the Prince of Wales.



It will also be Prince William’s first birthday after his father King Charles was officially crowned as monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September last year.

He is expected to receive sweet birthday wishes from senior royals including King Charles.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has also reportedly planned a special gift for her husband Prince William on his 41st birthday.

Last year, to mark William’s 40th birthday, a coin was released by the UK's official coin producer the Royal Mint.

Prince William appeared alone for the first time on one side of the £5 coin to mark his 40th birthday.

Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales was born second in line to the throne at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, at 9.03pm on June 21, 1982.