Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Eid ul Adha: Three-day holiday in Pakistan approved

A representational image of people embracing each other on the festive occasion of Eid. — AFP/File
The government on Tuesday approved a three-day holiday on account of Eid ul Adha, which will be celebrated on June 29, according to a statement issued by the Cabinet Division.

“[…] it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha as follows:

  • 29th and 30th June, 2023 (Thursday and Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week; and
  • 29th June to 1st July, 2023 (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) for the offices observing 6 days working in a week."

A day earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced the sighting of Zil Hajj moon in Pakistan meaning that Eid ul Adha will be celebrated across the country on June 29 (Thursday).

The decision was announced after the moon sighting committee met under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

The testimonies of moon sightings were received from various cities including Karachi, Lahore and others, the Ruet-e-Hilal committee chairman said.

Representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Department of Meteorology, and Ministry of Science and Technology also attended the meeting.

The decision was also announced after taking input from zonal committees of Ruet-e-Hilal that had met in their respective cities.

