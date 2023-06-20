Scientists convinced this common drug may cause heart attacks, strokes

A representational image of medicines. — Pixabay/File

Scientists in their new study have warned that a common drug taken for blood clot prevention and as a painkiller could cause heart attack and stroke in adults.

According to a study estimates, aspirin is taken by 40% of people aged 60 years or more daily. But the experts have found that much use of aspirin could cause major bleeding, outweighing any benefit in preventing first heart attacks or strokes.

However, doctors still suggest it in some cases for people who have had a heart attack or stroke, to prevent another.

As it is said that aspirin can risk big bleeds like aneurysms, researchers wanted to learn whether it may also cause subtle blood loss: the kind that may lead to anaemia or reduced oxygen in the blood.

According to CNN, “Anaemia is another big problem in the elderly, though perhaps underappreciated compared with heart attacks and strokes. Studies show that 30% of adults 75 and older worldwide are anaemic, and anaemia is generally tied to worse health — including fatigue, memory and thinking trouble, depression and an increased risk of death.”

In the study observing participants for five years, those who took aspirin were 20% more likely to be anaemic than those who didn’t take it.

As per the findings, “the experts estimated that 24% of seniors in the daily aspirin group would develop anaemia within five years, compared with 20% of those in the placebo group.”

“Those on aspirin regimens also had slightly lower levels of hemoglobulin and ferritin, which help blood cells carry oxygen,” scientists revealed.

The difference remained even when the researchers adjusted their data to account for cancer and for major bleeding events during the study, and for other differences between the participants like age, sex, diabetes, kidney disease and the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications, or NSAIDs.

The study did not explain how aspirin contributes to anaemia however, authors believe aspirin makes it difficult for blood to clot as it keeps platelets from sticking together.

Researchers also noted that aspirin also blocks the Cox-1 named enzyme — crucial to maintaining the lining of the stomach and intestines. When this protective barrier is damaged, it’s easier for small amounts of blood to leak out of the gut over time, eventually causing anaemia.

“Because this effect was seen across many different groups, regardless of their underlying health, it’s likely to be a bigger concern for people who have other risks for anaemia, such inflammatory diseases like arthritis or chronic renal insufficiency,” wrote researchers.

They also stated that doctors should consider more closely monitoring their patients’ haemoglobin levels if they have multiple risk factors, including aspirin use.