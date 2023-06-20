 
menu menu menu
health
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

This power napping technique can age-proof your brain

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

A representational image of a person taking a daytime nap. — Unsplash/File
A representational image of a person taking a daytime nap. — Unsplash/File

Researchers from University College London have suggested in their new study that instead of any other time of the day a mid-day snooze of less than an hour can help slows down the shrinking of the brain and keeps it from premature ageing. 

According to the researchers, they found that those who took naps had 15 cubic centimetres (0.9 cubic inches) larger brains — associated with slow or delayed ageing by between three and six years.

Researchers also stated that daytime sleep was hard in many careers, with work culture often frowning on the practice.

Dr Victoria Garfield told BBC: "We are suggesting that everybody could potentially experience some benefit from napping” as she described the findings as "quite novel and quite exciting".

Dr Garfield said: "Advice to nap is something quite easy to do in comparison to weight loss or exercise which are difficult for a lot of people.”

When humans age, their brain naturally shrinks however, whether naps could prevent brain diseases require long research. But brain health is crucial as disturbed sleep is linked with dementia.

According to researchers, poor sleep is damaging the brain over time by causing inflammation and affecting the connections between brain cells.

"Thus, regular napping could protect against neurodegeneration by compensating for deficient sleep," researcher Valentina Paz said.

Dr Garfield, however, said: "Honestly, I would rather spend 30 minutes exercising than napping, I'll probably try and recommend that my mum does it."

No doubt napping is beneficial for health but it may also lead you to nap more as your health makes you tired.

The findings published in the journal Sleep Health showed a 15 cubic centimetre difference — equivalent to 2.6 to 6.5 years of ageing.

“Total brain volumes were about 1,480 cubic centimetres in the study.”

"I enjoy short naps on the weekends and this study has convinced me that I shouldn't feel lazy napping, it may even be protecting my brain," Professor Tara Spires-Jones, from the University of Edinburgh and the president of the British Neuroscience Association, told BBC.

She said the "interesting findings study showed a small but significant increase in brain volume and adds to the data indicating that sleep is important for brain health."

The researchers did not directly study having a big sleep in the middle of the day, but said the science pointed towards a cut-off of half an hour.

More From Health:

Taking a close look at your feet can walk you through some serious health issues

Taking a close look at your feet can walk you through some serious health issues
Scientists convinced this common drug may cause heart attacks, strokes

Scientists convinced this common drug may cause heart attacks, strokes
West Nile virus: What do you need to know

West Nile virus: What do you need to know
How to maintain blood sugar levels?

How to maintain blood sugar levels?
Two US ethnicities at highest risk of fatty liver disease, study shows

Two US ethnicities at highest risk of fatty liver disease, study shows
This common addictive drug is killing more American men than women

This common addictive drug is killing more American men than women
Scientists to carry out medical research in space

Scientists to carry out medical research in space

If chocolate is your guilty pleasure, then the darker the better

If chocolate is your guilty pleasure, then the darker the better
Stimulant abuse: Smart pills like Ritalin can make healthy adults dumb

Stimulant abuse: Smart pills like Ritalin can make healthy adults dumb
Do you binge on beverages in summer? Beware of this refreshing drink

Do you binge on beverages in summer? Beware of this refreshing drink
When sun poisons you, do this before you are too burnt

When sun poisons you, do this before you are too burnt
Hopes for dying patients awaiting heart donation get new lease on life

Hopes for dying patients awaiting heart donation get new lease on life
Why murders, suicides among teens, adults hit all-time high in lockdowns

Why murders, suicides among teens, adults hit all-time high in lockdowns
Researchers reveal crucial drug in opioids addiction treatment

Researchers reveal crucial drug in opioids addiction treatment

Why US scientists are watching episodes of Australian flu season?

Why US scientists are watching episodes of Australian flu season?
Are sugar substitutes harmful? Find out its impacts on you

Are sugar substitutes harmful? Find out its impacts on you
Five common symptoms of lethal cancers usually overlooked

Five common symptoms of lethal cancers usually overlooked
Why are doctors ditching opioids and what are they prescribing instead?

Why are doctors ditching opioids and what are they prescribing instead?
Stomach ulcers: Don't take these ordinary symptoms easy

Stomach ulcers: Don't take these ordinary symptoms easy
Indian government study finds 11% of citizens are diabetic

Indian government study finds 11% of citizens are diabetic
How can you slow aging process? Scientists may have found a way

How can you slow aging process? Scientists may have found a way