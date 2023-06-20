 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares a cryptic note

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares a cryptic note
Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares a cryptic note

US musician Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has shared a cryptic note days after reacting to Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy news.

Taking to Instagram, Shanna said in her story, “You are not responsible for anyone’s distorted perception of you. Stand firm in your own light and truth.”

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares a cryptic note

She posted the note with a heart emoji.

Shanna also shared, “Mind of a queen, heart of a warrior.”

Earlier, Shanna told a fan about Kourtney’s pregnancy news on social media, “Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world.”

Travis Barker and Shanna married for four years from 2004 until 2008 and they share two children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17.

Kourtney had surprised husband Travis Barker with pregnancy news at Blink-182 concert on Friday night.

More From Entertainment:

'Dior CEO's aesthetic more in line with Kate Middleton'

'Dior CEO's aesthetic more in line with Kate Middleton'

'The Flash' tops UK box office

'The Flash' tops UK box office

Jon Hamm 'thrilled' to work alongside Tina Fey again

Jon Hamm 'thrilled' to work alongside Tina Fey again

Arnold Schwarzenegger's secret son Joseph victim of his father's alleged affair?

Arnold Schwarzenegger's secret son Joseph victim of his father's alleged affair?
Kate Middleton shares sneak peek inside National Portrait Gallery

Kate Middleton shares sneak peek inside National Portrait Gallery
'The Bear' season 2 bowls over critics at Rotten Tomatoes video

'The Bear' season 2 bowls over critics at Rotten Tomatoes

Prince Harry trying to rebrand himself as ‘the Pope’, accuses Kelly Osbourne

Prince Harry trying to rebrand himself as ‘the Pope’, accuses Kelly Osbourne
Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope cut casual figures in rare outing

Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope cut casual figures in rare outing
Kelly Osbourne slams Prince Harry, calls him a ‘whiner’: Deets inside

Kelly Osbourne slams Prince Harry, calls him a ‘whiner’: Deets inside
Tom Cruise gushes over Janet Jackson, calls her ‘a goddess’

Tom Cruise gushes over Janet Jackson, calls her ‘a goddess’
Wes Anderson detaches himself from social-media knockoffs of his style

Wes Anderson detaches himself from social-media knockoffs of his style
Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways after being together for four months

Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways after being together for four months
Trevor Noah collaborates with Spotify for weekly podcast

Trevor Noah collaborates with Spotify for weekly podcast
Andrew Tate faces charges of rape, human trafficking in Romania

Andrew Tate faces charges of rape, human trafficking in Romania
Can Church of England clergy create problem for King Charles with wage demand? video

Can Church of England clergy create problem for King Charles with wage demand?
Travis Barker receives love from stepdaughter Atiana on Father’s Day

Travis Barker receives love from stepdaughter Atiana on Father’s Day
Prince William ‘blows’ King Charles off ‘front page’ with candid interview video

Prince William ‘blows’ King Charles off ‘front page’ with candid interview
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘really clicked’ with Gisele Bündchen’s ex Tom Brady video

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘really clicked’ with Gisele Bündchen’s ex Tom Brady

Meghan Markle to step in as Prince Harry has nothing to ‘drum up finance’ video

Meghan Markle to step in as Prince Harry has nothing to ‘drum up finance’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage will end in two years, royal fans predict video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage will end in two years, royal fans predict
Tom Cruise ex Hayley Atwell showers praises on him: ‘He’s a one-man studio’ video

Tom Cruise ex Hayley Atwell showers praises on him: ‘He’s a one-man studio’