Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares a cryptic note

US musician Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has shared a cryptic note days after reacting to Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy news.



Taking to Instagram, Shanna said in her story, “You are not responsible for anyone’s distorted perception of you. Stand firm in your own light and truth.”

She posted the note with a heart emoji.

Shanna also shared, “Mind of a queen, heart of a warrior.”

Earlier, Shanna told a fan about Kourtney’s pregnancy news on social media, “Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world.”

Travis Barker and Shanna married for four years from 2004 until 2008 and they share two children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17.

Kourtney had surprised husband Travis Barker with pregnancy news at Blink-182 concert on Friday night.