'Media picker': WhatsApp brings much-needed feature

Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp announced a new amazing feature that would allow users to send a big chunk of media to their contacts easily, WaBetaInfo reported.

According to the app-tracking website, the instant messaging app is providing an improved media picker with numbered thumbnails.

Through this feature, users will be able to easily track the order of selected media items. It is only available to some beta testers as of yet.

This would provide users with an "enhanced experience" while sending media to any of their contacts including images, videos, and GIFs. They can experiment with numbered thumbnails, easily tracking the selected media and their order.

The update shows a clear difference between the old and new media pickers. Previously, users would see a simple checkmark while selecting any media. The old feature did its job but users couldn't keep track of the selected media when a lot of items were selected.

— WaBetaInfo

"The new media picker now assigns a number to each selected item, which is displayed on its thumbnail. This numbering system corresponds to the order in which the media items are selected, providing users with a clear visual reference," said WhatsApp watcher.



Users are now able to keep track of the media and how many images they sent to the other person. They had to rely on their memory to ensure they maintained the desired sequence of media but with the new feature, they can make adjustments before sending.