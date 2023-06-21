 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Mbappe sets French goalscoring record with 54th goal of season

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

France´s forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the team´s first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B qualification football match between France and Greece at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, in the northern outskirts of Paris, on June 19, 2023.—AFP
Kylian Mbappe, the prolific French forward, etched his name in the history books by scoring his 54th goal of the season for club and country during France's 1-0 triumph over Greece in the Euro 2024 qualifying match. 

With this remarkable feat, Mbappe surpassed the previous French goalscoring record of 53 goals set by the late striker Just Fontaine during the 1957-58 campaign.

The Paris Saint-Germain star's goal also brought him level with Erling Haaland's tally for the season, although Haaland has an opportunity to regain the lead when Norway takes on Cyprus later in the week.

Mbappe sealed the victory for France from the penalty spot, converting his chance 10 minutes into the second half after Antoine Griezmann was fouled by Konstantinos Mavropanos. Although Greece goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos initially saved Mbappe's effort, the penalty had to be retaken due to the goalkeeper stepping off his line. Furthermore, Greece was reduced to 10 men for the final 20 minutes after Mavropanos received a red card for bringing down Randal Kolo Muani.

Following the match, France's head coach, Didier Deschamps, expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, stating, "We played four games and we got 12 points. It's perfect to achieve our goal, which is to qualify for the Euros in Germany." Deschamps also acknowledged the young talent in the team, highlighting their quality and the joy he experiences in working with them.

Mbappe's goal against Greece was his 40th for the French national team in just 70 appearances, bringing him within 14 goals of equaling Olivier Giroud's record for Les Bleus. France, yet to concede a goal in the qualifying matches, will continue its campaign against the Republic of Ireland at the Parc des Princes in September.

In other Euro qualifying news, England maintained their flawless start with a resounding 7-0 victory over North Macedonia. Harry Kane, England's all-time leading scorer, added two goals to his tally, reaching 58 goals for the Three Lions. Young Arsenal player Bukayo Saka impressed with a hat-trick, while Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips completed the rout. England now holds a six-point lead over Ukraine in second place, solidifying their strong position in the qualifying group.

