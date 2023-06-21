 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Web Desk

Kanye West's old HBO pilot finds its way to internet

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

It's the second leak in two weeks that involved Kanye West

Kanye West once failed foray into the TV world and was cut short by HBO in 2007.

Now, the pilot of the shelved A Litte Inappropriate featuring the rap star leaked online.

The 30-minute episode was instantly removed from the internet, as per HipHopDx.

In 2007, HBO was approached for the show, but it didn't move forward, according to Far Out Magazine.

The report adds Ye was making efforts to mix the elements of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Entourage to bring out a new refreshing show.

The 45-year-old was part of the cast, including?? His pal designer Don C, rapper GLC, Jeff Garlin, and comedians JB Smoove and Wyatt Cenac.

Back in 2013, Cenac told Vultureat, "Kanye knew he wasn't a good improviser. He'd read something that Seinfeld said about surrounding himself with better talent and that he would rise to the occasion. And so that was his hope."

However, although the hip-hop star was a ready substance for season one, as interviews for the first season were shot with Nelson George, Professor Boyce Watkins and Cornel West, HBO decided to opt-out of the project.

"HBO was like, 'We didn't pay for a show with these no-name ****. Find a way to put some Kanye in this,'" Cenac revealed to the magazine.

