 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tesla likely to announce factories in India as Musk meets Modi in US

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Tech billionaire Elon Musk Tuesday dropped clues that his electric carmaking company Tesla's might unveil its investment plans for India amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's calls that the company pour dollars into the world’s most populous country.

Musk’s remarks came after concluding his meeting with PM Modi as the Indian leader is on his three-day state visit to the US where he will meet officials from the Biden administration alongside business executives and people from other fields.

According to Reuters, Musk was to brief Modi “on plans to set up a manufacturing base in India”.

Musk, who also owns Twitter since last year, said that “India has strong potential for a sustainable energy future including solar power, stationary battery packs and electric vehicles.”

51-year-old CEO also expressed his intentions to “bring SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service to India.”

Tech billionaire and CEO Tesla Elon Musk while meeting with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US on June 20, 2023. — Twitter/NarendraModi
Tech billionaire and CEO Tesla Elon Musk while meeting with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US on June 20, 2023. — Twitter/NarendraModi

"He (Modi) really cares about India because he's pushing us to make significant investments in India, which is something we intend to do," said Elon Musk.

"I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," he added.

Musk also tweeted that he was "honour to meet [Modi] again" while replying to Modi's tweet.  

Later, India's foreign ministry spokesperson tweeted saying “Modi had invited Musk to explore opportunities in India for investments in electric mobility and rapidly expanding commercial space sector."

Reuters reported that New Delhi is looking to allow some US companies to initially collaborate with Indian firms for investments in its space sector.

The nuclear-armed country facilitated private launches in 2020 and intends its private space companies to increase their share of the global launch market five-fold within the next decade.

Executives of Tesla visited India and held talks with Indian bureaucrats and ministers last month on establishing a manufacturing base for cars and batteries in India.

Musk said last month Tesla would probably pick a location for a new factory by the end of this year, adding India was an interesting place for a new plant.

Last year, Musk’s Tesla shelved its India entry plans due to high import tax structures.

The meeting of Modi with Twitter’s boss also comes days after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey alleged India of threatening to shut down the platform for not complying with content takedown orders during a 2020-2021 protest. India called the allegation an "outright lie".

"Twitter does not have a choice but to obey local governments. If we don't obey local government laws, we will get shut down...," Musk said Tuesday.

More From World:

War resurges in Sudan's capital as three-day truce expires

War resurges in Sudan's capital as three-day truce expires
Hunt for missing Titanic sub continues via robotic undersea search mission

Hunt for missing Titanic sub continues via robotic undersea search mission
'Trinity of disasters' likely struck Titanic submersible

'Trinity of disasters' likely struck Titanic submersible
Titan submersible: Hopes grow as searchers hear ‘banging sounds’

Titan submersible: Hopes grow as searchers hear ‘banging sounds’
OceanGate CEO was warned about potential catastrophic risks in 2018 letter

OceanGate CEO was warned about potential catastrophic risks in 2018 letter
Brief profiles of individuals aboard missing Titan submersible

Brief profiles of individuals aboard missing Titan submersible

Five crucial facts about submarine that is on oxygen countdown

Five crucial facts about submarine that is on oxygen countdown

Why did French police raid 2024 Paris Olympic office?

Why did French police raid 2024 Paris Olympic office?
Search intensifies as missing submsersible to run out of oxygen at 7am EST

Search intensifies as missing submsersible to run out of oxygen at 7am EST
US lawmakers urge Biden to address human rights concerns with Modi

US lawmakers urge Biden to address human rights concerns with Modi
Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson lambasted over 'Partygate'

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson lambasted over 'Partygate'
Chinese customs data shows highest imports of oil from Russia since 2022

Chinese customs data shows highest imports of oil from Russia since 2022
Another Palestinian succumbs to gunshot wounds; death toll rises to six

Another Palestinian succumbs to gunshot wounds; death toll rises to six
Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal tax crimes

Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal tax crimes
India's Modi to tap Tesla investment in key rendezvous with Elon Musk

India's Modi to tap Tesla investment in key rendezvous with Elon Musk
Modi says no doubting India's position on Ukraine, ahead of US visit

Modi says no doubting India's position on Ukraine, ahead of US visit
Sikh group says Modi responsible for killing of Khalistani leader in Canada

Sikh group says Modi responsible for killing of Khalistani leader in Canada

Why Donald Trump did not hand over secret documents to officials

Why Donald Trump did not hand over secret documents to officials
Defence, tech on agenda as Narendra Modi heads to US

Defence, tech on agenda as Narendra Modi heads to US
Pakistan to raise coast guard behaviour with Greece

Pakistan to raise coast guard behaviour with Greece
Search underway for missing sub, with 2 Pakistanis on board, heading towards Titanic wreckage

Search underway for missing sub, with 2 Pakistanis on board, heading towards Titanic wreckage