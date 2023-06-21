 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga unable to understand backlash over migraine medicine

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

File Footage 

Lady Gaga is having a hard time understanding the backlash she has been receiving ever since she marketed a migraine medicine on her social media.

The Joker: Folie à Deux star really "believes" in the medicine as she has been dealing with migraine from a young age which is why the criticism is going above her head, a source said.

Fans of the singer-actor were furious after she promoted Pfizer's Nurtec ODT on her Instagram and wrote, "I'll never forget wishing I had found it sooner."

Gaga mentioned that she has “dealt with migraine pain” ever since her childhood and that she was proud to “partner with Nurtec ODT.”

Soon after the post, fans started bashing the House of Gucci actor for being “greedy” for sharing a sponsored post and market a migraine medicine for money.

“You really are such an embarrassing sellout. It's really disappointing,” one wrote while another noted, “Healthcare is a human right, not a commodity to exploit for the sake of greed and wealth.”

However, a source spilt to Radar Online that Gaga “doesn't understand the uproar," adding, "This is apparently something she truly believes in.”

“But like a lot of self-obsessed celebrities, she didn't see what was coming!" the insider added.

Dishing their own opinion on the issue, the insider said, "It really does paint her in an unflattering light.” 


More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde spotted wearing ex-boyfriend Harry Styles’ T-shirt

Olivia Wilde spotted wearing ex-boyfriend Harry Styles’ T-shirt
‘No Hard Feelings’ costar praises Jennifer Lawrence for making him ‘defer’ Harvard

‘No Hard Feelings’ costar praises Jennifer Lawrence for making him ‘defer’ Harvard
Korean singer Choi Sung-bong dies by suicide, say police officials

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong dies by suicide, say police officials
King Charles prays for rescue of Titanic submersible

King Charles prays for rescue of Titanic submersible
Prince Harry to become ‘a cool hip Silicon Valley guy’? video

Prince Harry to become ‘a cool hip Silicon Valley guy’?
Kendall Jenner beams while enjoying dinner date with rumoured boyfriend video

Kendall Jenner beams while enjoying dinner date with rumoured boyfriend
Travis Scott, SZA spark romance rumours: 'They just make sense' video

Travis Scott, SZA spark romance rumours: 'They just make sense'
Drew Barry announces her social media hiatus for summer is for her ‘soul’

Drew Barry announces her social media hiatus for summer is for her ‘soul’
Pregnant Rihanna puts her expensive look on display during Paris Fashion Week video

Pregnant Rihanna puts her expensive look on display during Paris Fashion Week
Jennifer Lopez ex Marc Anthony welcomes first child with new wife Nadia Ferreira

Jennifer Lopez ex Marc Anthony welcomes first child with new wife Nadia Ferreira
Royal Family marks Prince William’s 41st birthday with a sweet tribute

Royal Family marks Prince William’s 41st birthday with a sweet tribute
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘absolutely no discernable skill set’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘absolutely no discernable skill set’
Phillip Schofield looks ‘unhappy’ as he appears after devastating This Morning scandal video

Phillip Schofield looks ‘unhappy’ as he appears after devastating This Morning scandal
‘Nobody cares’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unless the Firm’s in the line of fire video

‘Nobody cares’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unless the Firm’s in the line of fire
Nicola Peltz feels ‘embarrassed’ for discussing Victoria Beckham feud in interviews video

Nicola Peltz feels ‘embarrassed’ for discussing Victoria Beckham feud in interviews
Robert Downey Jr talks how his son’s cameo made it in his new docuseries

Robert Downey Jr talks how his son’s cameo made it in his new docuseries
Josie Gibson showers praises on Holly Willoughby following This Morning scandal video

Josie Gibson showers praises on Holly Willoughby following This Morning scandal
Tom Cruise reveals how ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ motorbike stunt took unexpected turn video

Tom Cruise reveals how ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ motorbike stunt took unexpected turn
Britney Spears reveals she met sister Jamie Lynn Spears amid years-long feud video

Britney Spears reveals she met sister Jamie Lynn Spears amid years-long feud
Jennifer Garner reacts to Kate Middleton's latest move video

Jennifer Garner reacts to Kate Middleton's latest move
Scott Disick ‘resigned’ hopes of reconciliation with ex Kourtney Kardashian video

Scott Disick ‘resigned’ hopes of reconciliation with ex Kourtney Kardashian