Kate Middleton was ‘devastated’ days before Prince George’s birth: Here’s why

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was reportedly left heartbroken days before arrival of her first child Prince George after she was banned from attending the historic event back in 2013.

According to a report by Express Daily, Kate Middleton was eager to see Andy Murray face Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final and win Wimbledon title, the first British man to win a Grand Slam since 1936, however, the Princess of Wales was 'banned' because she was heavily pregnant with her first child Prince George at the time.

Kate Middleton’s doctors had insisted she cannot attend the match on July 7.

The Princess of Wales, who is one of Wimbledon’s biggest royal fans, and Prince William welcomed their first child just a couple of weeks later on July 22.

The mother of three was 'devastated' to learn she was ‘banned’ from attending the historic match.

The Princess of Wales is Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.