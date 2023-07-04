'Kate Middleton's mother and sister were not banned from Wimbledon's royal box'

Kate Middleton's mother and sister were once 'banned from Wimbledon's royal box' after blunder, reported Mirror as the tournament got underway.

According to the publication Carole and Pippa were stopped from taking their seats in the prestigious box in 2017 when the pair were relegated to standard seats for Andy Murray's fourth-round tie against Benoit Paire.



Citing a report in Hello, Mirror wrote Kate's mother and sister had arrived too late for the match, and strict rules at the All England Club mean later comers cannot be admitted to the box.



According to an expert, this never happened as the match started 33 minutes late.

The publication was also criticized for bringing up gossip stories from to "smear" the Middletons.

Meanwhile, Kate delighted royal fans as she arrived at Wimbledon for the second day of London's famous tennis tournament on Tuesday.

Kate looked gorgeous wearing a white pleated skirt and mint green blazer as she prepares for a day enjoying one of her favourite sports.

She headed to Court 18 to watch British number one Katie Boulter take on Australia's Daria Saville.