Jenna Coleman redefines chic at Chanel Paris Fashion Week show

Jenna Coleman attends the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show along with other celebrities

On Tuesday, Victoria star Jenna Coleman graced the star-studded Chanel Paris Fashion Week show looking chic in a pink midi dress.

The 37-year-old actress looked stylish in a pale pink striped midi dress embroidered with the iconic double C motif.

Jenna, who is a former Doctor Who star, completed her outfit with white sunglasses and silver slingback heels. She also wore a small pink quilted flap bag and a chain waist belt as accessories.

Phoebe Tonkin and Camilla Morrone were also present in the front row, where they watched models walk down the outdoor catwalk.

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camilla arrived at the show wearing a sparkly knitted co-ord and chunky leather boots.

Phoebe chose sparkly trousers and a black waistcoat for her outfit, whereas actress Clemence Poesy also showcased her fashion sense in a red criss-cross patterned cardigan and miniskirt.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Paradis, 50, went for a black patterned jumpsuit and gold boots.

Despite a week of unrest in Paris following the shooting of a 17-year-old boy by a policeman during a traffic stop, Chanel decided to proceed with their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 showcase.

However, on Sunday, Celine cancelled their menswear show, which was not a part of the official calendar, due to the disorder caused by the protests.

The unrest has resulted in looting of shops, cars being set on fire, and fights breaking out in the streets.