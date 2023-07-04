Secret Service probes suspected cocaine discovered at White House

A general view of the White House in Washington, US, October 2, 2021. — Reuters

The White House is reportedly the subject of a Secret Service investigation after initial tests on the white powder found inside the building on Sunday, which briefly forced an evacuation, revealed it to be cocaine.

Two officials who were familiar with the situation and the dispatch from the DC fire crew that responded to the incident were able to identify the powder as cocaine.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, said that the substance is undergoing additional testing to determine what it is and that investigators are looking into how it entered the White House. He asserted that the DC Fire Department had evaluated the substance's safety.

"The discovery prompted an elevated security alert and a brief evacuation of the executive mansion," Guglielmi said.

Meanwhile, President Biden allegedly was not in the White House at the time. Guglielmi claimed that there was still "an investigation going on into the cause and manner" of the substance's entry into the White House.

Guglielmi declined to elaborate on the substance's or its packaging's precise location within the White House.

However, he claimed that the members of the Secret Service's Uniformed Division discovered it while making routine rounds through the structure.

A firefighter from the DC department's hazardous materials team radioed the test results at 8:49 pm, saying, "We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride."

Openmhz.com, a website that lets users listen to live and archived radio transmissions from police and fire departments, has the brief broadcast recorded on it.

The Washington Post reported that the 8:49 transmission was from the White House call Sunday night, according to a representative of the investigation who requested anonymity to discuss an ongoing case. The official said there was not much of the substance.

The only thing the DC fire department would say was that they "supported the US Secret Service as they conducted an investigation," according to spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

As the discovery was made after Hunter Biden, US President Joe Biden's son, recently filmed himself while he was reported to be smoking crack while driving, it sparks suspicions of his involvement in the incident.