White House drug scandal: Did Hunter Biden smuggle cocaine to West Wing?

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2023

US President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden disembark from Air Force One at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, US, February 4, 2023. —Reuters
US President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden disembark from Air Force One at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, US, February 4, 2023. —Reuters

WASHINGON: The Biden administration landed in hot waters on Tuesday when “cocaine” was recovered from The White House’s 'West Wing work area' with many claiming that the president’s son smuggled it.

The West Wing is attached to the executive mansion where President Joe Biden lives. It houses the Oval Office, the cabinet room and press area, and offices and workspace for the president's staff.

The white powder was identified as cocaine by Washington's fire department and emergency services, overshadowing President Joe Biden's Independence Day celebrations.

Amid controversy over the drug’s presence inside the secure area, the social media was quick to link it with addict Hunter Biden — the president’s 53-year-old middle child.

The Secret Service said on Tuesday that an "unknown item" had been found in a workspace within the West Wing on Sunday, leading to the temporary closing of the White House complex.

"On Sunday evening, the White House complex went into a precautionary closure as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division investigated an unknown item found inside a work area," a Secret Service spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

A second source familiar with the matter said the substance was found during a routine Secret Service sweep of the area.

It was later identified as cocaine.

"The DC Fire Department was called to evaluate and quickly determined the item to be non-hazardous," the Secret Service spokesperson said, adding there was "an investigation into the cause and manner" of how the substance entered the White House.

Biden was not in the White House on Sunday. He and his family returned from a weekend at the presidential retreat Camp David on Tuesday morning.

The Washington Post first reported the discovery.

