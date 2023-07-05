 
Riley Keough makes a stunning appearance at the Chanel Paris Fashion Week

Riley Keough was among the many stars who made an appearance at the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

The show was part of the Paris Fashion Haute Couture Week which kicked off on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Keough, 34, was joined by Daisy Jones & the Six co-star Camila Morrone at the Chanel’s morning show taken place on the banks of the Seine River, and Penélope Cruz was the guest of honour and Chanel a sponsor.

The actress was dressed in ’70s disco style in a sparkly jumpsuit, platform sandals and big ‘No. 5’ necklace.

In a conversation with Women’s Wear Daily, Keough shared that the outfit may not have been the best idea despite her loving it. “It wasn’t the best choice for the weather, but it was my favourite,” she said of the slinky style.

Of the show, Keough described it as “cinematic and almost like a 1970s film. They really set the scene with the Eiffel Tower and the Seine.”

Gearing up for the U.S. premiere of her directorial debut, War Pony, at the end of this month, Keough also expressed how she felt about that.

“It’s been a really long journey and it’s been trickling out slowly. So, I’ve become really comfortable with it,” she said of the film which premiered in Cannes, and took the Golden Camera prize for best first film.

At the moment she is tackling acting projects, but hopes to get behind the camera again soon. “It’s just a different part of your brain and it’s very fulfilling. They both have their challenges,” she said. Then it is off to vacation for the summer to spend time with her family.

