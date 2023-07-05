 
Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2023

TV star Vanessa Feltz expressed her eagerness to move on from her heartbreaking split with her fiance Ben Ofoedu. 

She is ready to open herself to love again by taking the brave steps needed to move past the breakup. 

She and Ben Ofoedu were engaged for more than sixteen years.

The star of This Morning ended her relationship with Singer Ben at Christmas after discovering that the latter had cheated on her multiple times throughout the duration of their relationship.

Mirror reports that the 61-year-old beloved TV star was seen consulting with relationship experts to help her find a trusting relationship.

As part of the series Celebs Go Dating, she recently headed on her first date in 17 years with a first possible match.

Celebs Go Dating expert Anna Williamson has praised the brave step by Vanessa for going on a date. 

She said, "Vanessa is finally ready to move on from her devastating split with Ben.

"She really does want to find love again. We were delighted to know that she wanted to be on the show," said Anna.

In a conversation with Daily Star, Anna told, "I think viewers are going to be intrigued as she unpacks the devastating heartbreak she's been through."

Vanessa described her first date after the split as 'terrifying' because she carried mixed feelings while embarking on a journey to find love again after nearly two decades. 

