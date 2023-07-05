Prince William, Kate Middleton indulge in PDA during King Charles Scottish coronation

Kate Middleton and Prince William were all smiles and appeared in playful mood as they joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles' Cathedral on Wednesday, which is essentially the monarch's Scottish coronation.

Charles, 74, was presented with the Honours of Scotland (Crown Jewels) and his son Prince William, along with his wife Princess Kate, was there to watch proceedings. The Crown, the Sceptre and the Sword of State travelled to the cathedral by car under military guard.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also hold the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, and so it seems only fitting that they were in attendance.



The much-loved royal couple attracted massive attention with their public display of affection at the in Scotland on Wednesday.



The Prince and Princess of Wales stole the show with their latest appearance together, with Kate giving William a gentle tap on the behind as they joined Charles and Camilla for the King's Scottish Coronation.

Kate looked gorgeous in a royal blue coat dress by Catherine Walker, one of her go-to designers and she paired the beautiful piece with a matching hat by Philip Treacy. She also co-ordinated her bag and heels with her outfit.

William looked dashing, the medals seen on William's chest are for the Golden Jubilee, Diamond Jubilee, Platinum Jubilee and Coronation Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle Mantle and Collar with the 'St Andrew'.

The King and Queen kicked off Royal Week on Monday, with Charles participating in the Ceremony of the Keys at the palace, and joining former sailors aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia to mark 25 years since she arrived in Edinburgh.