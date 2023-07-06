Meta launches Threads — an app aimed to 'kill' Twitter

Meta's Threads app is likely to launch on Thursday and is set to challenge Twitter. — Reuters

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has officially launched Threads, a new app aimed at providing a platform for real-time conversations online.

The move marks Meta's significant attempt to rival Twitter, which has long been known for its core selling point of facilitating real-time discussions.



Threads bears a striking resemblance to Twitter, both in terms of layout and product description.

The app aims to bring communities together to discuss various topics of interest, allowing users to connect with like-minded individuals and build a loyal following.

With a character limit of 500, Threads provides a concise space for users to express their ideas, opinions, and creativity.

The app's launch comes at a time when Twitter is facing its own challenges.

Recently, the social media platform experienced an outage followed by the implementation of temporary limits on users' tweet consumption.

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, commented on the situation, suggesting that these restrictions were a response to data scraping and system manipulation issues.

In response to the launch of Threads, Musk took a jab at Meta's executives, implying that they were running the company more sanely than Twitter.

Meta's extensive resources and massive audience make Threads a formidable rival to Twitter.

The app joins a growing list of competitors seeking to challenge Twitter's dominance in the social media landscape.

Furthermore, Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk have engaged in a public rivalry, adding fuel to the competition between the two companies.

Regarding the rivalry, Musk expressed his skepticism, saying, "I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options."

In response, Zuckerberg taunted Musk in an Instagram story, captioning a screenshot of Musk's tweet with "Send Me Location."

While Meta ventures into the real-time conversation space with Threads, Twitter is not sitting idly.

In an effort to encroach on Meta's territory, Twitter introduced encrypted messaging and announced plans to add voice call features. These developments put Twitter in direct competition with Meta's platforms, including Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.