 
menu menu menu

Meta launches Threads — an app aimed to 'kill' Twitter

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Metas Threads app is likely to launch on Thursday and is set to challenge Twitter. — Reuters
Meta's Threads app is likely to launch on Thursday and is set to challenge Twitter. — Reuters

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has officially launched Threads, a new app aimed at providing a platform for real-time conversations online. 

The move marks Meta's significant attempt to rival Twitter, which has long been known for its core selling point of facilitating real-time discussions.

Threads bears a striking resemblance to Twitter, both in terms of layout and product description. 

The app aims to bring communities together to discuss various topics of interest, allowing users to connect with like-minded individuals and build a loyal following. 

With a character limit of 500, Threads provides a concise space for users to express their ideas, opinions, and creativity.

The app's launch comes at a time when Twitter is facing its own challenges. 

Recently, the social media platform experienced an outage followed by the implementation of temporary limits on users' tweet consumption.

 Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, commented on the situation, suggesting that these restrictions were a response to data scraping and system manipulation issues. 

In response to the launch of Threads, Musk took a jab at Meta's executives, implying that they were running the company more sanely than Twitter.

Meta's extensive resources and massive audience make Threads a formidable rival to Twitter. 

The app joins a growing list of competitors seeking to challenge Twitter's dominance in the social media landscape. 

Furthermore, Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk have engaged in a public rivalry, adding fuel to the competition between the two companies.

Regarding the rivalry, Musk expressed his skepticism, saying, "I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options." 

In response, Zuckerberg taunted Musk in an Instagram story, captioning a screenshot of Musk's tweet with "Send Me Location."

While Meta ventures into the real-time conversation space with Threads, Twitter is not sitting idly. 

In an effort to encroach on Meta's territory, Twitter introduced encrypted messaging and announced plans to add voice call features. These developments put Twitter in direct competition with Meta's platforms, including Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

More From Sci-Tech:

Users rush to post memes on Threads depicting Twitter's 'death' as new app goes live

Users rush to post memes on Threads depicting Twitter's 'death' as new app goes live
Meta's Threads launched: Mark Zuckerberg pokes fun at Elon Musk

Meta's Threads launched: Mark Zuckerberg pokes fun at Elon Musk
Canadian govt cuts $10m Facebook, Instagram ad spending

Canadian govt cuts $10m Facebook, Instagram ad spending
Scientists unveil primitive stars within Milky Way's centre

Scientists unveil primitive stars within Milky Way's centre
Meta, SBP launch initiative to digitally empower Pakistani women entrepreneurs

Meta, SBP launch initiative to digitally empower Pakistani women entrepreneurs
Why some parts of US suffered strong radio blackouts

Why some parts of US suffered strong radio blackouts
Fossils reveal monster shrimp terrorised ancient seas like a megalodon

Fossils reveal monster shrimp terrorised ancient seas like a megalodon
When will Threads, Instagram's Twitter 'killer', launch?

When will Threads, Instagram's Twitter 'killer', launch?
Twitter CEO takes stand on controversial tweet-reading limit amidst backlash

Twitter CEO takes stand on controversial tweet-reading limit amidst backlash
Einstein was right: Time passed 5x slower when universe was a baby, study reveals

Einstein was right: Time passed 5x slower when universe was a baby, study reveals
Never seen before: James Webb telescope clicks Saturn in full splendour

Never seen before: James Webb telescope clicks Saturn in full splendour
Meta throws 'Threads' to tangle up angry users fleeing Twitter

Meta throws 'Threads' to tangle up angry users fleeing Twitter

Elon Musk makes Twitter verification mandatory to access TweetDeck

Elon Musk makes Twitter verification mandatory to access TweetDeck
Twitter intorduces upgraded TweetDeck, requiring verification after 30 days

Twitter intorduces upgraded TweetDeck, requiring verification after 30 days
Who wants to live forever? Chinese scientist claims can stop human ageing

Who wants to live forever? Chinese scientist claims can stop human ageing
WhatsApp rolling out two new exciting features

WhatsApp rolling out two new exciting features
Elon Musk's tweet limitation could be 'catastrophic' for Twitter

Elon Musk's tweet limitation could be 'catastrophic' for Twitter
Beware iPhone users, Apple to permanently delete photos in July

Beware iPhone users, Apple to permanently delete photos in July