Piers Morgan sends love to Fiona Phillips amid battling Alzheimer

Piers Morgan is showing his love for Fiona Phillips after she announced she is battling Alzheimer's disease at the age of 62.

TV presenters and celebrities have been flooding Fiona with tributes and positive messages after she announced her battle in an exclusive interview with the Mirror.

Fiona was given the diagnosis last year after suffering from brain fog and anxiety for months. Fiona's mother, father, grandparents and uncle have all battled the disease.

She told the Mirror's Alison Phillips: "This disease has ravaged my family and now it has come for me. And all over the country there are people of all different ages whose lives are being affected by it - it’s heartbreaking. I just hope I can help find a cure which might make things better for others in the future."

The TV presenter added: "It’s something I might have thought I’d get at 80."

Following Fiona's brave reveal, celebrities have been sharing messages of support, and paying tribute to the former GMTV presenter.

Eamonn Holmes, who hosted GMTV alongside Fiona for eight years, told GB News viewers this morning: "Fiona Phillips has sadly revealed that she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease at the age of 62.'

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan tweeted a touching message to Fiona as he penned: "What incredibly sad news, but how typically honest & courageous of realmissfiona to speak out about it. Lovely lady, wish her and her family all the best as they battle this horrible disease."