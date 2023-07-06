Drake confesses to getting high before his 'Degrassi' audition

In a recent Instagram post, renowned rapper Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, made a startling confession about his past.



He admitted to being under the influence of drugs just before auditioning for the iconic TV show "Degrassi: The Next Generation," which had a profound impact on his life.

Reflecting on his teenage years, Drake, now 36, recalled a pivotal moment at the age of 13 or 14. He revealed, "I go back to this day when I was like 13 or 14. I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life. Before my audition, I went to this kid’s house. Out of a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure, and I got high with these kids right before my audition.”



The multi-talented artist, known for his album "Take Care," also shared his ongoing contemplation regarding the authenticity of his life post-"Degrassi."

Having portrayed the character of Jimmy Brooks on the Canadian teen drama from 2001 to 2009, he ponders whether his experiences since then are real or merely figments of his imagination.

“I kind of wonder … maybe I’m still high, maybe I’m in some coma, and this is just me playing out my ideal life. That concept has stuck with me for a lot of years,” Drake expressed in the Instagram recording.



He admitted, "I've never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing," suggesting a belief that life ultimately comes to an abrupt end, plunging into eternal darkness.

Furthermore, Drake mused about the alternate path his life could have taken had something unfortunate occurred on the day of his "Degrassi" audition. Speculating on the potential divergence, he implied that his career as a successful musician might have never come to fruition.