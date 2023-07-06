 
menu menu menu

Drake confesses to getting high before his 'Degrassi' audition

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

In a recent Instagram post, renowned rapper Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, made a startling confession about his past. 

He admitted to being under the influence of drugs just before auditioning for the iconic TV show "Degrassi: The Next Generation," which had a profound impact on his life.

Reflecting on his teenage years, Drake, now 36, recalled a pivotal moment at the age of 13 or 14. He revealed, "I go back to this day when I was like 13 or 14. I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life. Before my audition, I went to this kid’s house. Out of a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure, and I got high with these kids right before my audition.”

The multi-talented artist, known for his album "Take Care," also shared his ongoing contemplation regarding the authenticity of his life post-"Degrassi." 

Having portrayed the character of Jimmy Brooks on the Canadian teen drama from 2001 to 2009, he ponders whether his experiences since then are real or merely figments of his imagination.

“I kind of wonder … maybe I’m still high, maybe I’m in some coma, and this is just me playing out my ideal life. That concept has stuck with me for a lot of years,” Drake expressed in the Instagram recording.

He admitted, "I've never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing," suggesting a belief that life ultimately comes to an abrupt end, plunging into eternal darkness.

Furthermore, Drake mused about the alternate path his life could have taken had something unfortunate occurred on the day of his "Degrassi" audition. Speculating on the potential divergence, he implied that his career as a successful musician might have never come to fruition.

More From Entertainment:

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle
Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise