 
menu menu menu

Kim Kardashian shares excitement over new Malibu mansion, a luxurious beachside oasis

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Kim Kardashian shares excitement over new Malibu mansion, a luxurious beachside oasis

Kim Kardashian recently discussed her latest acquisition, a stunning mansion in Malibu, during an episode of The Kardashians. The 42-year-old reality star expressed her enthusiasm for purchasing a home in the renowned beachside enclave, according to PEOPLE's previous report from September 2022. Notably, this purchase took place two months prior to the finalization of her divorce from Kanye West.

In the episode, cameras capture Kim's visit to the new house, accompanied by her sister Khloé Kardashian. During a confessional, Kim joyfully declares, "I bought a house in Malibu." 

She goes on to express her disbelief at achieving a goal she had considered unrealistic for a long time. "This has been a dream of mine forever, and it's just one of those pinch-me moments where I can't believe I achieved a goal that I really didn’t think was realistic," she continued. 

"[The] house is so beautiful. It's literally a little oasis — a huge piece of land, right on the beach," Khloé expressed in her own confessional. 

As the episode progresses, Kim shares her vision for the mansion's interior, initially labeling it a "party house" but quickly amending her statement to describe it as a space that will cater to both entertaining and her children. "[It's] gonna be the craziest place for all of my kids, all my nieces and nephews," she adds. 

Kim's pride in the purchase shines through as she explains, "[The Malibu house] represents to me all the hard work I put in and enjoying fruits of my labor, new energy, looking forward to creating so many memories here."

According to a source interviewed by PEOPLE in September, the founder of SKKN by Kim intends to use the Malibu property as a secondary home and has no plans to sell her current residence in Hidden Hills. 

More From Entertainment:

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle
Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise