WATCH: Rowdy Russian jets 'creep out' shy US drones over Syria

US military officials said Wednesday that Russian fighter jets chased drones conducting operations against Islamic State targets in Syria, as the incident marked the second of the current year.



In a statement from Lt Gen Alexus G Grynkewich, commander of the Ninth Air Force, he said: “Three MQ-9 Reaper drones were engaged by three Russian fighter jets at about 10:40am.

The video was also released by US military officials in which the aerial engagement can be seen.

Grynkewich said the jets broke "established norms and protocols by dropping multiple parachute flares in front of the drones, subsequently forcing them to conduct evasive manoeuvres."

One of the Russian pilots also positioned their jet in front of a drone and "engaged afterburner, thereby reducing" the drone "operator's ability to safely operate the aircraft," Grynkewich said.

He described the Russian pilots' actions as "unprofessional and unsafe."

Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Commander Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, and the Combined Forces Air Component Commander for US Central Command, Southwest Asia. — Website/US Air Force

"We urge Russian forces in Syria to cease this reckless behaviour and adhere to the standards of behaviour expected of a professional air force so we can resume our focus on the enduring defeat of ISIS," Grynkewich said.

It was the second such incident leading to a confrontation between US drones and Russian fighter jets.

A video released by Pentagon in March, also showed a Russian fighter jet colliding with a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone in international air space, causing the drone to crash into the Black Sea.

"The United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows, and it is incumbent upon Russia to operate its military aircraft in a safe and professional manner," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the time.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attends a news conference with Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks in Riga, Latvia August 10, 2022. — Reuters

The Air Force stated that an MQ-9 Reaper drone is primarily used for intelligence gathering, but can also be equipped with up to eight laser-guided Hellfire missiles.

Army Gen Erik Kurilla, head of US Central Command, said Russia's violation of ongoing efforts to clear the airspace over Syria "increases the risk of escalation or miscalculation."

The world's largest economy has a military presence of 900 troops in Syria working with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces as they continue their struggle against Islamic State militants.