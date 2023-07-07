 
menu menu menu

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari blasts man who 'assaulted' his wife

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Britney Spears husband Sam Asghari blasts man who assaulted his wife

Sam Asghari could not control his anger and lashed out at NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security guard who allegedly assaulted his wife Britney Spears on Thursday.

The fitness personality lambasted the man in his lengthy statement  after Spears filed a police report for battery against Victor's security.

Asghari wrote on his Instagram Story: "I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves." 

He added: "Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable. I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women. Thank you for the support."

Britney Spears husband Sam Asghari blasts man who assaulted his wife

Britney's hubby continued in a since-deleted Insta story, "The violent behavior of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow on the accomplishment of a great young man on the rise @wemby. The blame should fall on the coward who did this, the people who hired him without proper vetting, and a systemic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment.

"I can’t imagine a scenario where an unarmed female fan showing any kind of excitement or appreciation for a celebrity would cause her to be physically assaulted, much less being hit in the face for tapping someone on the shoulder," he wrote. "The changes needed will have to come from the top, and I look forward to those changes."

Britney has reportedly made a police complaint after she was allegedly "backhanded" by the sportsman's bodyguard.

An eyewitness reportedly described that Britney reacted to the incident shouting: "This is f***ing America."

The shocking incident took place after Britney, who is a "fan" of the player, reportedly went up to NBA player Victor to ask for a photo together at celebrity hotspot in Las Vegas. She allegedly “tapped him on his back, right shoulder”, and the security then allegedly “backhanded her."

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid steps out for pal's birthday after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio video

Gigi Hadid steps out for pal's birthday after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio

Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify video

Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify
Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours video

Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Ryan Murphy sends threat of lawsuit to Writers Guild Strike captain Warren Leight

Ryan Murphy sends threat of lawsuit to Writers Guild Strike captain Warren Leight
Tracy Chapman amazed as Luke Combs' version of

Tracy Chapman amazed as Luke Combs' version of "Fast Car" soars to number one on country charts
Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week video

Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week
Billie Eilish's song 'What was I made for' to feature in Barbie movie

Billie Eilish's song 'What was I made for' to feature in Barbie movie
Cardi B's humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention

Cardi B's humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention
Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions video

Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions
Josie Gibson at center of tug of war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity' video

Josie Gibson at center of tug of war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity'
Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep

Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep
Kendall Jenner shines in glamorous campaign for Messika Jewelry

Kendall Jenner shines in glamorous campaign for Messika Jewelry
Olivia Rodrigo dishes her celebrity crush ‘of all time’

Olivia Rodrigo dishes her celebrity crush ‘of all time’
Billie Piper leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho

Billie Piper leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho
Victoria Beckham to be part of 'Spice Girls' upcoming renunion

Victoria Beckham to be part of 'Spice Girls' upcoming renunion

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘re-strategize’: ‘May not stay relevant for long’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘re-strategize’: ‘May not stay relevant for long’
Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours video

Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours
Dua Lipa signs a big money deal with a luxury brand video

Dua Lipa signs a big money deal with a luxury brand