Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari blasts man who 'assaulted' his wife

Sam Asghari could not control his anger and lashed out at NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security guard who allegedly assaulted his wife Britney Spears on Thursday.



The fitness personality lambasted the man in his lengthy statement after Spears filed a police report for battery against Victor's security.

Asghari wrote on his Instagram Story: "I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves."

He added: "Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable. I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women. Thank you for the support."

Britney's hubby continued in a since-deleted Insta story, "The violent behavior of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow on the accomplishment of a great young man on the rise @wemby. The blame should fall on the coward who did this, the people who hired him without proper vetting, and a systemic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment.



"I can’t imagine a scenario where an unarmed female fan showing any kind of excitement or appreciation for a celebrity would cause her to be physically assaulted, much less being hit in the face for tapping someone on the shoulder," he wrote. "The changes needed will have to come from the top, and I look forward to those changes."

Britney has reportedly made a police complaint after she was allegedly "backhanded" by the sportsman's bodyguard.



An eyewitness reportedly described that Britney reacted to the incident shouting: "This is f***ing America."

The shocking incident took place after Britney, who is a "fan" of the player, reportedly went up to NBA player Victor to ask for a photo together at celebrity hotspot in Las Vegas. She allegedly “tapped him on his back, right shoulder”, and the security then allegedly “backhanded her."