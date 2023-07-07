 
Drake ignores fan phone attack amid performance

July 07, 2023

Drake is added to the list of celebrities who faced onstage attacks
Drake has become the latest victim of a recent spate of attacks on artists onstage.

The Hotline Bling rapper braved a flying phone after kickstarted his It's All a Blur tour on Wednesday in Chicago.

The object hit the Grammy winner's wrist as he tried to catch it before the cell phone landed on the ground.

Unperturbed by the incident, the Canadian rapper continued his performance, according to Page Six.

Meanwhile, fans took to TikTok to react to the incident at the Drake concert.

"Dude checked his nail," one user commented as Drake checked on his Barbiecore manicure.

"The way the security looked in howlinggg," another added as his onstage entourage did not respond proactively.

"Somebody ain't getting they phone back," a third commented.

Apart from the cell phone, a 38DD bra was also thrown at the 36-year-old, which he happily accepted.

"Oh yeah, that's definitely how I like it right here, goddamn," adding, picking it up." 38DD never let me down before."

Earlier, Bebe Rexha donned safety goggles in her Los Angeles concert after a phone-throwing incident gave her a black eye.

The local radio 102.7 KIIS FM took Instagram to share the popstar eyewear look.

"Best *** night of my life ily," the radio station caption reads.

